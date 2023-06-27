Calera’s Braylyn Farrington commits to Auburn for track Published 11:19 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

One of the quickest athletes in the county both on the gridiron and in the starting blocks will soon call the Plains home.

Calera Eagles runner Braylyn Farrington committed to Auburn University to run track for the Tigers.

Farrington was an electric two sport athlete during his time with the Eagles. On the track, he ran the 60m and 400m races during the indoor season and won state championships in both in 2023. He also raced in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m races in the outdoor season, and he finished second in the state championship finals in both the 200m and 800m races.

Farrington qualified for the New Balance Nationals for indoor track in 2022 and 2023 in the 400m run, and set a personal record of 47.74 seconds in the prelim heats during his senior year. He also made the outdoor New Balance Nationals as a senior, where he set PRs in both the 200m and 400m dash on June 18 in Philadelphia.

His personal records in outdoor track are 10.77 seconds in the 100m dash, 21.59 seconds in the 200m dash, 47.40 seconds in the 400m run and 2:09.27 in the 800m run. He holds three Calera school records, which came in the 100m, 200m and 400m events.

Farrington also used his speed on the football field as a star receiver for Calera. He led all county receivers with 848 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 48 receptions. He was also one of the top kick returners in the state, with his many stellar returns highlighted by four kickoff return touchdowns.

Five of his touchdowns came in one game against Homewood on September 8, with three of them coming from the passing game, one on the ground and a kick return score to go with 341 all-purpose yards.

Farrington earned All-County First Team honors in football in 2023 as he helped Calera reach the 6A state football playoffs for the second year in a row. He also received the 2023 Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Achievement Award for his accomplishments both on the field and in the classroom.

Now, his speed will take him to an SEC track and field program in Auburn, where he’ll join a team of All-Americans and look to make an impact from the moment he walks into the Tigers’ facility.