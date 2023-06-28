Meet your neighbors: Noah and Madison Jacks proud to call Helena home Published 8:26 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | General Manager

Searching for his first home, Noah Jacks didn’t have the city of Helena on his destination list originally.

“My first house, as a young homebuyer, was in Helena,” he said. “I searched for a couple of months in early 2020 and didn’t even have Helena on my radar. I knew it was desirable, I just thought it would be out of my price range.”

That doubt, however, quickly changed after a couple of months of searching for the perfect first home.

“I was quite ecstatic when something came up, under budget, in the city of Helena,” he recalled. “After a couple of months, I moved into my house in the Chadwick Neighborhood.”

A visionary always looking for what can be better, he immediately began renovations on the house, and now, it has turned into his home with his wife Madison, who he married in 2022.

Both Noah and Madison grew up not far from the area in Hueytown, but the quality of life they have experienced in Helena has been a positive spin on their life together.

“We are used to driving 15 minutes just to eat at a McDonalds,” he said. “Now, in 15 minutes, we can get anywhere we want to. We love the convenience that Helena offers along with it feeling like a small community.”

Jacks added that you get the small town feel when they eat at their favorite local restaurant—The Depot.

“We love to go there on a sunny day and enjoy lunch on the deck looking over the beautiful waterfall,” he said. “Nothing beats a Cheesy Chicken with a view.”

The two Helena residents have now gotten even more involved as volunteers, with one of those new opportunities being the HOA president of the Chadwick neighborhood. It’s one way to show they love their home and their community.

“We love our neighborhood and our town and can’t wait to grow our family in a town that offers so many goodies,” he said..