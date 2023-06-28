Michaels to open in Alabaster promenade Published 8:33 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local residents will soon have a new place to get secure supplies for all of their crafting needs when Michaels opens its doors in Alabaster.

A Michaels craft and hobby store will soon open in Alabaster in the Propst Promenade shopping center where Bed Bath & Beyond was formerly located.

“We’re so happy to see Michaels coming to the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space in the Promenade shopping center,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “There has been a heavy demand for a dedicated craft and hobby store in Alabaster for years, and we can’t wait to see Michaels succeed here.”

Michaels is part of a chain of arts and crafts stores that provide residents with do-it-yourself supplies and merchandise.

Michaels carries a full range of art supplies, including paints, brushes, canvas, charcoal, easels, school and office supplies, markers, drawing sets, and more. Popular art supplies brands that Michaels carries include Arches, Canson, Faber-Castel, Reeves, Artist’s Loft, Derwent, Prismacolor and Strathmore.

More information on Michaels can be found on its official website at Michaels.com.