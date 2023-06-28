My Helena: Amy Sullivan shares her favorites about life in Helena Published 8:23 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Amy Sullivan shares her favorite aspects about living life in Helena, including great schools, the neighborly feel, her favorite food and city safety.

A great atmosphere for educators

Helena Elementary School

The school is probably my favorite thing about Helena. The administrators have always gone above and beyond. I lost my dad a few months ago and they supported me and were very encouraging throughout, checking on me often. They are very professional while also placing value on developing personal relationships as well. My co-workers are also amazing. I am so fortunate to spend every day working with such good people.

A neighborly feel

The community of Helena

Helena is a wonderful community that offers and provides so much, especially for the schools. The community is very involved in providing and supporting extra activities at school, such as Career Day, Spring Fling, Guest Readers, All Pro Dads to name a few.

Supporting our kids

Parents and their involvement

Helena schools are so fortunate to have such great parental support and involvement. The parents are always willing to help out and support us. Field Day and Kids Mercedes Marathon are two big events that we undertake and the parents are always willing to assist us and help provide things for the students. Our PTO is second to none. They are constantly providing breakfast, lunch, snacks and goodies, coffee, tokens of appreciation and so many more things. They definitely make sure that we know how much they appreciate us.

My favorite food

The Depot

I really enjoy all things Helena. The people, schools, community, restaurants, Old Town. The Depot is one of those places that offers it all and is one of my favorite places to eat and take in what makes this community special.

A place to call home

City safety and closeness

Helena has so much to offer and it’s a safe, close-knit community. I never envisioned being in Alabama 23 years later. Helena Elementary School and the closeness of this community are the only reasons I chose to make it my home.