Hoover announces Riverwalk Village development Published 2:34 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – An upcoming development will soon bring innovative healthcare to the city of Hoover.

The city of Hoover proudly joins with Regions Bank and Healthcare Resources to announce the upcoming development of Riverwalk Village, which will be the first phase of bringing new forms of innovative health care to the city. This new, mixed-use community will sit in the heart of Hoover in the Riverchase area and will focus on health and wellness by including medical offices, walking trails and green spaces, as well as housing and retail areas.

“The city of Hoover is excited to unveil this project,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “It will be a significant development for the metro area. Riverchase is a beautiful, Class A office park which has been an important part of our city’s development. As the global economy changes, it is smart planning to reimagine what these areas can become. Riverwalk Village’s combination of wellness, business, residential and clinical care will help propel Hoover into our next chapter.”

“Providing high quality access to health care is a defining metric in a city’s mission to building and sustaining a high quality of life for its residents and visitors,” Hoover City Council President John Lyda said. “Riverwalk Village will be a transformative project for the Riverchase area of Hoover that will offer additional state of the art access to care and serve as a catalyst for commercial and residential investment through the creation of Hoover’s first health and wellness centered development.”

The new development will be located on a 90-acre tract near Riverchase Parkway that includes 450,000 square feet of existing corporate offices. It will include the Riverwalk Health & Wellness Center, which will offer a wide range of healthcare services for all stages of life, from pediatrics to geriatrics. Development company Healthcare Resources is under contract to purchase the site.

The project was facilitated by the Hoover Health Care Authority, which was established by the city of Hoover in 2021. The Authority’s vision is to create, develop and promote a forward looking innovative medical district within the city in which healthcare providers, health research companies and clinical educators can thrive with knowledgeable and motivated partnerships.

Expanding high quality clinical opportunities for area residents is a high priority within that vision. The Authority anticipates some additional exciting announcements in the coming weeks about major initiatives to complement the Riverwalk Village project.

“Hoover needs enhanced healthcare opportunities to keep pace with our continued growth,” Hoover Health Care Authority Chair Alan Paquette said. “The Hoover Health Care Authority is excited to have great partners as we expand the availability of innovative wellness, diagnostic, treatment and restorative services for our residents and visitors. This unique campus will elevate the quality of life across our city and neighboring communities.”

The project represents an expansion and re-imagining of Regions Bank’s north and south buildings. Regions, one of the largest employers in Shelby County, will maintain a significant presence in the existing and new development.

“We’re proud to build on our long-term commitment to Hoover while helping strengthen the community by supporting these additional services and public greenspaces,” said Brett Couch, head of Regions corporate real estate and procurement. “Regions Bank and our associates will continue to have a major presence throughout Hoover, both in Riverchase and our nearby branch locations. And we’re pleased our associates will be among the beneficiaries of the new wellness development and other amenities in Riverchase.”

Regions Bank will also continue to own and manage its modern Riverchase Operations Center, located a short distance away from the Riverwalk Village site.

While health and wellness will be a prime focus at Riverwalk Village, the development also will include a central greenspace with a variety of other amenities in a park-like setting to enhance the quality of life in Hoover and surrounding areas. The plans also call for community spaces and working with the city of Hoover to be part of creating miles of trails to improve walkability and connectivity, linking the northern and southern parts of Hoover.

“We are excited about Riverwalk Village, what it will offer to current Hoover residents and the potential for what it can become,” Christy Roddy of Healthcare Resources said. “The future of healthcare is focused on integrating prevention and wellness as part of overall patient care. This site is uniquely positioned to be able to bring those aspects to the community. We feel honored to be a part of this incredible opportunity.”

The proximity of the Riverchase property to existing research, biotechnology and life sciences companies reinforces the chosen location for this health-focused development and has the potential to attract not only specialty medical groups but also additional life sciences and biotech companies to the area.

The development team includes Healthcare Resources in conjunction with Corporate Realty and Home Communities Company as well as Brasfield & Gorrie, Goodwyn Mills Cawood and Earl Swensson Associates.