Indian Springs’ Logan McFadden plays for Jamaica in CAC Games Published 9:14 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Former Indian Springs defender Logan McFadden will represent the area on the international stage for Jamaica in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.

This is McFadden’s second tournament with the Jamaican Women’s National Team after she earned a selection for the CONCACAF W-Championship in 2022. She did not receive any playing time during the tournament, but has a chance to earn her first international cap in the CAC Games.

McFadden was a standout defender for Indian Springs. The former captain was named to the All-County and All-Metro teams four times, along with two All-State appearances and a Birmingham Metro Player of the Year award in 2018.

Now entering her redshirt-senior season at Lipscomb University, McFadden earned a place on the 2022 ASUN First Team All-Conference for starting in all 19 of Lipscomb’s matches last fall. She also started every game in her junior year, where she was named to the ASUN All-Tournament team and scored two goals, including one against Mississippi State.

McFadden also played for Birmingham Legion WFC during their inaugural season in 2023.

Jamaica will play in Group B for the tournament. They play El Salvador on Thursday, June 29, Puerto Rico on Saturday, July 1 and Mexico on Monday, July 3.

Expectations will be high for Jamaica after qualifying for their second straight FIFA Women’s World Cup last year by finishing second in their CONCACAF W-Championship group behind only the U.S. Women’s National Team. While only one of their CAC Games players will represent Jamaica in Australia and New Zealand this summer, this tournament serves as a crucial development opportunity for players like McFadden looking to become regular fixtures on the national team.