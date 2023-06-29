The Royal Market opens its doors in Alabaster Published 8:54 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster’s newest thrift store, The Royal Market, is now open to service local residents’ thrifting needs.

The Royal Market opened its doors at 106 1st avenue West in Alabaster on June 22.

“We’re excited to celebrate another locally owned small business here in Alabaster, and encourage everyone to stop by and check out The Royal Market,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “Their inventory and selection of clothing, vintage home decor and furniture is truly impressive. We wish them many years of success.”

The Royal Market changes things up by displaying its selection like a boutique. The store offers new and pre-owned clothing as well as home decors, lamps, furniture and more than 1000 pieces of jewelry.

“We are (a) boutique and thrift items at incredible prices,” read an official Facebook post by The Royal Market. “We refresh our Store daily. Come check us out next to Big Dog Trading.”

The business shared that it cleans, dusts and sanitizes the products it offers.

“The items are always dusty,” read a Facebook post. “We clean, we dust and we sanitize our items. We take pride in offering our customers full Customer service, great prices and one-of-a-kind treasures. A little cleaning makes a world of difference.”

The Royal Market is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Those interested in learning more and seeing a selection of items may visit the business’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/ Boutiquethrift.