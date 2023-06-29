United Community Bank celebrates opening of Meadowbrook office Published 11:45 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – A new bank has opened in the Meadowbrook area on U.S. 280.

United Community Bank hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration at its first Shelby County office, located at 2000 Meadow Lake Drive.

“We are very excited about our new banking center and the opportunity to serve Shelby County and the Hoover community,” said John Collier, senior vice president and Shelby County market leader for United Community Bank. “The recent merger of Progress Bank and United Community Bank has brought together two very strong financial institutions. Our bank is committed to providing excellent service to our customers, and we have a passion to serve this community.”

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, United Community Bank operates more than 200 locations across the Southeast, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

United Community Bank merged with Progress Bank, a community bank based in Huntsville, several months ago, Collier said.

“This is our first location in Alabama opening under United Community,” Collier said, adding the bank has two other locations in metro Birmingham. “This is an opportunity for us to serve the Shelby County and Hoover communities and bring what we think is a unique banking experience to this market.”

Along with its numerous locations across the Southeast, United Community has more than $25 billion in assets, providing clients with the strength of a larger national bank delivered through a local banking center.

For more information, visit Ucbi.com/progress.