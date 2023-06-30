AmFirst’s 3rd Annual Food Drive Kicks off July 1st Published 11:18 am Friday, June 30, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) announced its annual Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive will begin Saturday, July 1, and extend through the end of the month. Both food items and monetary donations will be accepted at all 21 branch locations. All generated proceeds will benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

In 2022, the month-long food drive raised more than $25,000 and 22,314 pounds of food for families in need across the state.

“We are proud to support the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s mission to feed people in need today and foster collaborative solutions to end hunger tomorrow,” said AmFirst president Bill Connor. “We invite our employees, members and the public to join us in supporting those that need it most.”

From July 1-31, nonperishable food items will be collected at any one of AmFirst’s 21 locations. Though most substantial food items are welcome, the following items are most needed:

-Canned Tuna

-Canned Chicken

-Cereal, Oatmeal, Grits

-Dried or Canned Beans

-Pasta and Pasta Sauce

-Brown or White Rice

-Peanut Butter and Jelly

-Macaroni and Cheese

-Canned Vegetables

-Canned or Dried Fruit

In addition to food item donations, monetary donations will also be accepted, with funds going directly to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. The final check presentation will be held Thursday, Aug. 3.

“Our success is only as impactful as the community that supports it,” said Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement Jody Mattson. “We hope that people across the state will support this long-standing initiative through a monetary or item donation; anything you can give will make a difference for families in need.”

For more information on the food drive, please visit https://www.amfirst.org.