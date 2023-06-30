Kati Horstmann named Montevallo’s first Acrobatics and Tumbling Head Coach Published 10:13 am Friday, June 30, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Athletics Department has announced Kati Horstmann as the first Acrobatics and Tumbling Head Coach in program history.

Hortsmann comes to Montevallo after serving as the Head A&T Coach at Trine University, an NCAA Division III school in Angola, Indiana, since 2019.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to build the Acrobatics & Tumbling program at the University of Montevallo,” said Head Coach Kati Horstmann. “With a supportive, forward-thinking administration that is dedicated to the development of A&T, I believe we will be able to lay the foundation for a championship culture. Thank you to my family, mentors, past coaches, former teammates, and staff who have all played a pivotal role in my success. I am looking forward to beginning my journey at the University of Montevallo and continuing to pave the way for young women to have more opportunities at the collegiate level.”

In March, President Dr. John W. Stewart III announced the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling, marking the university’s 23rd intercollegiate athletic sport.

“With the addition of Acrobatics and Tumbling, we needed an experienced coach with enthusiasm and knowledge,” said Director of Athletics Mark Richard. “Coach Horstmann fits that bill and rose to the top as an exemplary candidate to be the program’s first head coach. She will do a tremendous job for us as we get this program off the ground.”

At Trine, Horstmann was the program’s first head coach and was tasked with laying the building blocks of a new sport. Through each of her three seasons, Horstmann saw progressive success, culminating with a winning season in 2023 and a trip to the NCATA Division III Event Finals.

Before Trine, Horstmann competed for four seasons as a Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling team member. With the Bears, Horstmann became a four-time National Champion. Individually, she earned a win at the 2019 nationals in the Acro Element and was a three-time national Pyramid event qualifier.

“Kati makes a positive impact wherever she goes. This has not changed since her days as a student-athlete. She has always been a selfless, team player who lifts those around her. She has taken this servant-leader mindset into her coaching career and continues to make an impact through her leadership and mentorship,” said Felecia Mulkey, Head Acrobatics and Tumbling Coach at Baylor. “Kati will ensure a positive student-athlete experience while competing at the highest level. I am excited for the future Falcon student-athletes and the Montevallo community as a whole.”

While competing as a student-athlete, Horstmann was very involved in the community and served in multiple coaching roles. In the previous three summers leading up to her announcement as the Head Coach at Trine, Horstmann led Baylor’s Acrobatics and Tumbling camps where she led a group of 20-25 campers, culminating in a choreographed “Team Event”. Additionally, she served as the camp organizer for East Texas Baptist University’s summer camps. There, she trained future collegiate athletes in the basics of acrobatics and tumbling techniques. Horstmann was also involved with Rebelz Cheer, Courage Cheer, and Dance United to bring education to youth on the fundamentals of tumbling and team competition.

During each stop along her journey, Horstmann has continued to grow the sport and raise awareness for the newly established NCAA emerging sport in Acrobatics and Tumbling. She brings her knowledge and experience to the recently announced program at Montevallo which will become one of only two higher-education institutions in Alabama to offer the sport.

Horstmann earned her Bachelor of Administration degree from Baylor in 2019 and completed her master’s from Trine in 2022.

Horstmann will assume the role in the summer of 2023, with a full year to recruit, before Acrobatics and Tumbling begins its first season in the spring of 2025.