Michael Lee named as new THS principal Published 5:06 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Michael Lee has been named as the new principal of Thompson High School.

On June 30, Alabaster City Schools announced that Lee has been named the new THS principal by the Alabaster Board of Education at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers.

“Mr. Lee is an outstanding educational leader with great expertise,” Vickers said. “He always looks for ways to positively impact the lives of students. I—along with Dr. Wesley Hester—will be working closely with Mr. Lee during this transitional time. We are excited to welcome Mr. Lee to ACS.”

Lee comes to ACS with a host of educational experience. Lee recently served Orange Beach City Schools and previously served as the principal of Clay-Chalkville High School for 10 years. Lee’s overall service to public educations spans 22 years with the last 16 being in administration.

“I am honored to be named principal of Thompson High School,” Lee said. “My educational journey, I believe, has prepared me for this great opportunity to lead this incredible school. I’m thankful to Dr. Vickers and the ACS Board of Education. I very much look forward to getting to know Thompson’s wonderful students, faculty (and) staff members, parents and community members.”

Lee will succeed Hester as principal of THS. Hester was recently named as the ACS assistant superintendent for administration.

Hester enters his new role on July 1, under which he will be working closely alongside Vickers and ACS Central Office members across a wide spectrum of district-level administrative duties.

Hester previously explained the process behind finding a new principal for THS.

“When we do find and select the new principal for the high school, I will have the opportunity to sit down with that individual, meet and talk about a lot of the items that are on the agenda, talk about the culture of the school, where it’s been, where it’s going and just a lot of transition,” he said. “We want to make sure that our new principal at Thompson High School is fully prepared and is ready and that it’s a seamless transition.”