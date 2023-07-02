A day at Timberline Golf Club

Published 5:49 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

Spend your day at one of the top public golf courses in the state of Alabama. Timberline offers a pristine course, practice facility and clubhouse to help you enjoy a day at the course, whether you’re just learning the game or an experienced player. Joe Kruse and the staff work hard year round to offer one of the best state’s places to tee it up right here in Shelby County. Visit Timberlingc.com to book your tee time today for this holiday week or call 205-668-7888.

More 280 Reporter

Shelby County’s fifth annual All-Sports Team named

Chelsea’s McPhail named Shelby County Female Athlete of the Year

Oak Mountain’s Heiberger named Shelby County Male Athlete of the Year

AmFirst’s 3rd Annual Food Drive Kicks off July 1st

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...