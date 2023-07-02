Chelsea’s McPhail named Shelby County Female Athlete of the Year Published 2:50 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CHELSEA – Once you thought she had reached her peak, there was always a new milestone she was able to set.

That was the mindset for Chelsea’s Cady McPhail during her senior season, who capped off a special career with the Hornets by totaling five state track and field championships between the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Capping off a stellar career with the Hornets, she finished her senior season with three cross country wins in seven events, 11 indoor track and field wins in 13 events and 12 outdoor track and field wins in 15 events.

She ended up winning the Class 7A State Championship in the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run during both the indoor and outdoor season, while she added a 3,200-meter win during the indoor season to sweep the distance runs and total five state championships during her senior season.

Her 1,600-meter win to cap off the outdoor season set a new record as she finished the event in 4:52.14, which also marked a new personal record for herself.

Since the season finished, she went on to finish 12th with a similar time in the event with a time of 4:53.91 in the RunningLane Track Championships to finish 12th in the national event.

She followed that up shortly after by claiming first in another national event, taking the top spot in the Music City Track Carnival with a personal record time of 2:08.96.

Dating back to her first competitions starting in 2017 as a seventh grader, McPhail racked up a total of 77 wins in her career. That total includes 11 individual state championship wins.

A sport she started in elementary school as part of fun runs, McPhail quickly found a love for the sport, and now she’ll walk away as the top Chelsea runner in school history, setting the standard for the future.

Now, McPhail will get set to carry on her success to Auburn University, where she will continue looking to add wins as a member of the Auburn Tigers.