Letter from the Mayor: Ready for a fun-filled month of July, highlighted by the Independence Day Celebration Published 5:58 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

A letter from Helena Mayor Brian Puckett

Now in mid-summer, July is always a special time in Helena with our Annual July 3rd Independence Celebration, but it also marks that are already midway through the school summer break. We all need to make sure we are making the most of the long days and sunshine by spending time with friends and family doing all the things love in summer.

I am pleased to report that our Parks and Recreation team has been doing an outstanding job with our spring and summer sports line-up. From baseball to soccer, our teams have been excelling on the field and representing our community with pride. I want to extend my thanks to our Parks and Recreation staff for their hard work and dedication to providing quality programs for our community. For the upcoming fall football registration, the has wrapped up, our numbers continue to grow giving us the third largest program in the metro area. The numbers are truly staggering with 470 kids signed up split into 205 in youth tackle football, 175 youth cheerleading, and 90 in youth flag football. We are sure to be cheering for the many TDs scored this coming fall. Fall baseball, softball and soccer will start registration soon.

On another note, I would like to inform you that our contract with Republic Services for trash pickup was not renewed at expiration. Per state law, this was put out for bid with three being received. One of the bids was a no-bid from Alabama Debris, a very classy move on the company’s part showing a true testament to the owners and quality of this Helena based company. Waste Management and Republic Services were the other two bids. After careful consideration, the bid was awarded to Republic Services. Their bid of $66.60 a quarter (I am currently working through the new contract with the hope of removing a penny off of the cost, so we don’t have that number billed. I can’t guarantee that, but I am trying) was significantly lower than Waste Management’s bid of $135 a quarter. We are confident in Republic Services’ ability to provide quality service to our community and look forward to working with them in the future.

As we approach Independence Day, I want to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities on July 3rd at Amphitheater Park. It all gets underway at 5pm. Our annual fireworks display and concert by Telluride is always a highlight of the summer, and this year promises to be no different. Bring your family and friends for a night of fun, food, and celebration as we honor our nation’s independence. Starting at 5pm.

Additionally, our Farmers Market continues to be a popular attraction in our community. Local farmers and vendors work hard to provide the freshest produce and unique crafts for our residents. I encourage everyone to come out and support our local businesses while enjoying the beautiful weather and community atmosphere. The Famers Market volunteer board members need to be thanked for the hard work each and every week.

Thank you for your continued support of our community. Together, we can make Helena an even better place to live, work, and play.

Together As One,

Brian