Arrest reports from June 4-11 Published 1:31 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 4-11:

Alabaster

June 5

-Danesha Le’Shawn Hawthorn, 24, of Birmingham, obstructing justice using a false identity.

-Juan Manuel Vasquez-Hernandez, 22, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Rodriguez Fernandaz Smith, 42, of Alabaster, drug trafficking.

-Rodriguez Smith, 42, of Alabaster, alias warrant FTA child restraint.

-Lewis Leonard Simpson, Jr., 44, of Thorsby, alias warrant FTA theft of property 4th.

June 6

-Nicholas Hunter Rich, 30, of Vincent, alias (pass school bus).

June 7

-Jerome Thomas Rom, II, 42, of Pelham, capias warrant (child support).

-Michael Golden, Jr., 44, of Alabaster, alias warrant (harassment).

-Eric Jarrad Vann, 30, of Birmingham, alias warrant (operating vehicle without insurance).

-Dorian Blake Bivins, 18, of Alabaster, attempt to commit murder/other crime and robbery first degree.

-Dorian Blake Bivins, 18, of Alabaster, warrant robbery 1st.

June 8

-Demarkis Ishmael Jenkins, 24, of Birmingham, obstructing justice using a false identity and trafficking in stolen identities.

June 9

-Melvin Anderson, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Ryan Colby Singleton, 18, of Hoover, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Brianna Nichole Belle, 30, of Tuscaloosa, theft of property 4th – shoplifting.

-Andrea Smith, 21, of Tuscaloosa, theft of property 4th – shoplifting.

-Tanna Janelle Dale, 50, of Helena, harassing communications.

June 10

-Ashlee Brooke Thompson, 34, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

-Rockee Vantrell Dukes, 32, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Corey Damond Gaddis, 31, of Wilton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

June 11

-Mark Eugene Vinyard, 41, of Center Point, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-Juan Gonzales, 32, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree (harassment).

Helena

June 4

-Jeffrey Glenn Dean, 61, domestic violence third degree – assault.

June 7

-Juan Carlos Flores-Noyola, 36, driving under the influence – alcohol.

June 9

-Keely Erin Berry, 47, causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children.

Montevallo

June 4

-Leonard Caraballo, 37, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Denise Sanchez, 30, of Alabaster, appears in public place under the influence.

-Marco Villaloboz, of Alabaster, appears in public place under the influence.

-Gustavo Adan Marenco Moncada, 29, of Pelham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 7

-Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Wilsonville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

June 9

-DeQuarrius Malik Bennett, 25, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

June 4

-Donnie Davis, 35, of Katy, Texas, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

June 5

-Roberto Miranda Perez, 24, of Bessemer, traffic – FDL failure to dim lights and traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

-James Foster, 25, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

June 6

-Ethan Daniels, 20, of Sylvan Springs, endangering welfare of child – contributing to delinquency and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor law violation.

-Ethan Daniels, 20, of Sylvan Springs, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor law violation and endangering welfare of child – contributing to delinquency.

-Christina Trucks, 31, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Graham Norris, 25, of Adger, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Justin Green, 32, of Birmingham, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

June 7

-Jason Streater, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – fail stop sign.

-Michael Snow, 45, of Montevallo, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

June 8

-Mikel Wood, 38, of Talladega, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Larry Calhoun, 51, of Alabaster, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

June 9

-Robert Scott, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

June 10

-Paul White, 46, of Mountain Brook, obstructing justice using a false identity, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.