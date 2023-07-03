Arrest reports from May 2-June 7
Published 1:11 pm Monday, July 3, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 2-June 7:
Alabaster
May 29
-Amanda Dawn Hawkins, 40, of Hillsboro, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jacob Reuben Boone, 21, of Alabaster, public intoxication and domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
-Zahira Garcia, 20, of Alabaster, minor in possession of alcohol (consumption) and domestic violence – third degree.
-Jillian Leigh Ford, 40, of Alabaster, driving under the influence combined substance, ignition interlock misdemeanor and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
May 30
-LaBarron Jerrod Lee, Jr., 24, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property – more than $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).
May 31
-Merali Elisa Santana Urena, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Merali Elisa Santana Urena, 30, of Alabaster, fugitive from justice.
-Tresmond Deshawn Conner, 22, of Montevallo, violating drivers license restrictions.
June 2
-Ethan Edward Harris, 32, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd.
-Deangelo Rashun Green, 30, of Alabaster, failure to comply with court orders.
-Roderick Jones, 68, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-James Braxton Foster, 25, of Calera, alias warrant (speeding).
-Horace De Wayne Stokes, 44, of Alabaster, operating vehicle with expired tag and expired license.
-Jose Fransico Llerna, 34, of Rockford, theft of property 4th shoplifting.
June 3
-Travarius Dmario Henderson, 27, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Wilsonville, failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant.
-Justin Todd Fry, 33, of Kissimmee, Fla., possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, alias writ of arrest/failure to display insurance and alias writ of arrest/speeding 25 over.
-Robert Gene Edwards, III, 36, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
June 4
-Rudy Hernandez, 28, of Alabaster, public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Wilber Lopez Hernandez, 26, of Alabaster, driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Ashli Lauren Whitfield, 31, of Montevallo, alias warrant FTA driving while suspended.
-Raheem Kentrell Jackson, 27, of Birmingham, alias warrant speeding/operating vehicle without insurance.
Calera
May 17
-Allen Dwight Horton, 25, violation of a domestic violation protection order.
-Aaron Van Wayne Tennyson, 41, harassment of sports official.
-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 28, agency assist – FTA traffic offense.
-Daedra Britani King, 31, failing to appear (traffic).
May 18
-Natasha Marie Davis, 42, failing to appear (traffic).
-Lewis Leonard Simpson, 44, FTA – running stop sign.
May 19
-Hunter Paul Greer, 27, court committal.
May 21
-Glenn Alan Campbell, Jr., 39, FTA – theft of property 4th.
-Cornelius Demetrius Perry, Jr., 24, domestic violence – 3rd degree assault, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and assault third degree.
May 23
-Asia Revay Duncan, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Japhlet Ladarius Williams, 31, failing to appear (traffic).
May 24
-Charles A. Mitchell, 40, leaving the scene of an accident.
-Timothy Skylar Lesley, 31, FTA domestic violence/assault.
May 25
-William Thomas Atchison, 49, FTA driving while suspended, FTA refusal to display insurance and FTA improper load.
-Patrick Ashley Debord, 43, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
-James Theo Coleman, III, 42, failing to appear (DUI first offense) and failing to appear (driving while suspended.)
May 27
-Mario Alberto Garcia, 37, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Justin Brian Vanderslice, 28, failing to appear (traffic).
-Christian Ramon Sanchez Benavides, 22, FTA – texting while driving and FTA – speeding.
May 28
-Dylan Jahmil Henderson, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication and buying/receiving stolen property.
-Keamber Shaunquita Heard, 22, agency assist.
-Roderick Derrell Bolton, 27, agency assist – Mobile County – receiving stolen property.
May 30
-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 44, FTA driving while revoked.
May 31
-Thomas Davis Goolsby, 59, agency assist.
June 1
-Kelsey Cheyenne Amerson, 28, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
-James Daniel Watson, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 2
-Marie Nicole Farley, 25, bail jumping second.
June 3
-Taylor Paige Grant, 24, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Columbiana
May 2
-Randilynn L. Martin, 44, theft of property fourth degree.
-GeorgeLee Ulmer, 64, public intoxication.
May 3
-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 37, theft of property fourth degree.
-Tommy Lee Hill, 45, theft of property fourth degree.
-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.
May 4
-Christopher Robin Butler, 30.
May 5
-Billy Joe Carter, 32, FTA – theft of property 4th degree.
May 6
-Michael Logan McAnally, 30, public intoxication.
May 9
-Matthew Paul Stephens, 37, UPOCS – possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 10
-Andre Jamil Alexander, 36, FTA – speeding.
-Marc Allen Boatwright, 51, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Susan Hicks Howell, 42.
May 11
-Robert Ethan Boyles, 32, theft of property 3rd degree.
May 15
-William Taylor, 56, FTA – driving while suspended.
May 16
-Havlyn Angel Mallory, FTA – public intoxication.
May 19
-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 24, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft from auto, FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit cards, theft of property 2nd – credit/debit cards and theft of property 4th degree.
-Meaghan Nicole Brown, 32, FTA – driving while suspended.
May 30
-Tyhree Keyshawn Moore, 22, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Arron Michael Nickell, 31, theft of property fourth degree.
-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 44, FTA – failure to display insurance, driving while revoked and switched tag.
Helena
May 28
-Cassie Mishelle Waldrop, 38, domestic violence third degree.
May 29
-Jon Eric Nash, 52, driving under the influence – alcohol.
May 30
-Jeffery Keith Barger, 50, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
May 31
-Michael Chase Laney, 34, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
June 4
-Jeffrey Glenn Dean, 61, domestic violence third degree – assault.
Montevallo
May 31
-Reginald Vick Smith, agency assist arrest.
June 1
-Tresmond Deshawn Conner, 22, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
June 4
-Ashli Lauren Whitfield, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
June 7
-Minnie Latrice Marsh, 42, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
May 28
-David McKinstry, 41, of Irondale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
May 30
-Tyhree Moore, 22, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Jamie Hutto, 39, of Pelham, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and production of obscene matter containing visual depiction.
May 31
-Arsenio Maxwell, 33, of Vance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Shane Fabozzi, 45, of Niceville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Garland Goudy, 67, of Brighton, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Artez Shepherd, 24, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Paul Hillman, 28, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Kobe Herlong, 18, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Jada Johnson, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
June 1
-Austin Davis, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Sidharth Swaminathan, 33, of Lakewood, Ohio, traffic – RRL run red light.
-Mason Brooks, 18, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
June 2
-Albert Harris, 61, of Fairfield, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.
June 3
-Samual Tolliver, 32, of Frisco City, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Natalkka Reese, 35, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Kameron Whitaker, 21, of Centerpoint, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Erin Dick, 38, of Montevallo, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.