Arrest reports from May 2-June 7 Published 1:11 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 2-June 7:

Alabaster

May 29

-Amanda Dawn Hawkins, 40, of Hillsboro, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jacob Reuben Boone, 21, of Alabaster, public intoxication and domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Zahira Garcia, 20, of Alabaster, minor in possession of alcohol (consumption) and domestic violence – third degree.

-Jillian Leigh Ford, 40, of Alabaster, driving under the influence combined substance, ignition interlock misdemeanor and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

May 30

-LaBarron Jerrod Lee, Jr., 24, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property – more than $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

May 31

-Merali Elisa Santana Urena, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Merali Elisa Santana Urena, 30, of Alabaster, fugitive from justice.

-Tresmond Deshawn Conner, 22, of Montevallo, violating drivers license restrictions.

June 2

-Ethan Edward Harris, 32, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd.

-Ethan Edward Harris, 32, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd.

-Deangelo Rashun Green, 30, of Alabaster, failure to comply with court orders.

-Roderick Jones, 68, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-James Braxton Foster, 25, of Calera, alias warrant (speeding).

-Horace De Wayne Stokes, 44, of Alabaster, operating vehicle with expired tag and expired license.

-Jose Fransico Llerna, 34, of Rockford, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

June 3

-Travarius Dmario Henderson, 27, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Wilsonville, failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant.

-Justin Todd Fry, 33, of Kissimmee, Fla., possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, alias writ of arrest/failure to display insurance and alias writ of arrest/speeding 25 over.

-Robert Gene Edwards, III, 36, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

June 4

-Rudy Hernandez, 28, of Alabaster, public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Wilber Lopez Hernandez, 26, of Alabaster, driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Ashli Lauren Whitfield, 31, of Montevallo, alias warrant FTA driving while suspended.

-Raheem Kentrell Jackson, 27, of Birmingham, alias warrant speeding/operating vehicle without insurance.

Calera

May 17

-Allen Dwight Horton, 25, violation of a domestic violation protection order.

-Aaron Van Wayne Tennyson, 41, harassment of sports official.

-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 28, agency assist – FTA traffic offense.

-Daedra Britani King, 31, failing to appear (traffic).

May 18

-Natasha Marie Davis, 42, failing to appear (traffic).

-Lewis Leonard Simpson, 44, FTA – running stop sign.

May 19

-Hunter Paul Greer, 27, court committal.

May 21

-Glenn Alan Campbell, Jr., 39, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-Cornelius Demetrius Perry, Jr., 24, domestic violence – 3rd degree assault, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and assault third degree.

May 23

-Asia Revay Duncan, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Japhlet Ladarius Williams, 31, failing to appear (traffic).

May 24

-Charles A. Mitchell, 40, leaving the scene of an accident.

-Timothy Skylar Lesley, 31, FTA domestic violence/assault.

May 25

-William Thomas Atchison, 49, FTA driving while suspended, FTA refusal to display insurance and FTA improper load.

-Patrick Ashley Debord, 43, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

-James Theo Coleman, III, 42, failing to appear (DUI first offense) and failing to appear (driving while suspended.)

May 27

-Mario Alberto Garcia, 37, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Justin Brian Vanderslice, 28, failing to appear (traffic).

-Christian Ramon Sanchez Benavides, 22, FTA – texting while driving and FTA – speeding.

May 28

-Dylan Jahmil Henderson, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication and buying/receiving stolen property.

-Keamber Shaunquita Heard, 22, agency assist.

-Roderick Derrell Bolton, 27, agency assist – Mobile County – receiving stolen property.

May 30

-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 44, FTA driving while revoked.

May 31

-Thomas Davis Goolsby, 59, agency assist.

June 1

-Kelsey Cheyenne Amerson, 28, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

-James Daniel Watson, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 2

-Marie Nicole Farley, 25, bail jumping second.

June 3

-Taylor Paige Grant, 24, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Columbiana

May 2

-Randilynn L. Martin, 44, theft of property fourth degree.

-GeorgeLee Ulmer, 64, public intoxication.

May 3

-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 37, theft of property fourth degree.

-Tommy Lee Hill, 45, theft of property fourth degree.

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.

May 4

-Christopher Robin Butler, 30.

May 5

-Billy Joe Carter, 32, FTA – theft of property 4th degree.

May 6

-Michael Logan McAnally, 30, public intoxication.

May 9

-Matthew Paul Stephens, 37, UPOCS – possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 10

-Andre Jamil Alexander, 36, FTA – speeding.

-Marc Allen Boatwright, 51, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Susan Hicks Howell, 42.

May 11

-Robert Ethan Boyles, 32, theft of property 3rd degree.

May 15

-William Taylor, 56, FTA – driving while suspended.

May 16

-Havlyn Angel Mallory, FTA – public intoxication.

May 19

-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 24, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft from auto, FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit cards, theft of property 2nd – credit/debit cards and theft of property 4th degree.

-Meaghan Nicole Brown, 32, FTA – driving while suspended.

May 30

-Tyhree Keyshawn Moore, 22, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Arron Michael Nickell, 31, theft of property fourth degree.

-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 44, FTA – failure to display insurance, driving while revoked and switched tag.

Helena

May 28

-Cassie Mishelle Waldrop, 38, domestic violence third degree.

May 29

-Jon Eric Nash, 52, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 30

-Jeffery Keith Barger, 50, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

May 31

-Michael Chase Laney, 34, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

June 4

-Jeffrey Glenn Dean, 61, domestic violence third degree – assault.

Montevallo

May 31

-Reginald Vick Smith, agency assist arrest.

June 1

-Tresmond Deshawn Conner, 22, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

June 4

-Ashli Lauren Whitfield, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Ashli Lauren Whitfield, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

June 7

-Minnie Latrice Marsh, 42, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

May 28

-David McKinstry, 41, of Irondale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

May 30

-Tyhree Moore, 22, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Jamie Hutto, 39, of Pelham, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and production of obscene matter containing visual depiction.

May 31

-Arsenio Maxwell, 33, of Vance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Shane Fabozzi, 45, of Niceville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Garland Goudy, 67, of Brighton, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Artez Shepherd, 24, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Paul Hillman, 28, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Kobe Herlong, 18, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Jada Johnson, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

June 1

-Austin Davis, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Sidharth Swaminathan, 33, of Lakewood, Ohio, traffic – RRL run red light.

-Mason Brooks, 18, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

June 2

-Albert Harris, 61, of Fairfield, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

June 3

-Samual Tolliver, 32, of Frisco City, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Natalkka Reese, 35, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Kameron Whitaker, 21, of Centerpoint, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Erin Dick, 38, of Montevallo, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.