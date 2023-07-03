Arrest reports from May 21-30 Published 12:54 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 4 and May 21-30:

Alabaster

May 4

-Gregory Wade Brown, 47, of Birmingham, disorderly conduct.

May 23

-D’Amari Shaniah Threatt, 19, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and possession of marijuana second degree.

May 24

-Paul Gaines Lanzi, 18, of Birmingham, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-William Jermaine Hill, 46, of Pelham, bench warrant.

May 25

-Sheila Denise Bowman, 58, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-James Fleming England, Jr., 65, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Kelle K. Cantavespre, 55, of Pelham, theft of property 4th.

May 26

-German Daniel Bonillia Hidalgo, 46, of Alabaster, harassment.

May 27

-Bridget Derieux Barnett, 41, of Vestavia Hills, domestic violence 2nd: criminal mischief 1st.

-Pamela Lynnette Eliason, 55, of Albertville, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kimberly Nicole Ray, 38, of Leeds, FTA failure to comply with court, FTA improper lane Usage, FTA driving while revoked and FTA failure to display insurance.

May 28

-Otis Lee Geystan, III, 35, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Orlando Cepada Harris, Jr., 22, of Calera, alias (driving while suspended).

-LaBarron Jerrod Lee, 24, of Bessemer, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property third.

Helena

May 21

-Areiona Michelle Bolton, 20, domestic violence 3rd harassment.

May 26

-Joshua Frantez Lee, 30, bail jumping second degree.

May 27

-Leroy Pickett, Jr., 57, ignition interlock misdemeanor.

Montevallo

May 22

-Seth O’Brian Merritte, of Calera, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and obstruction – governmental operations.

May 25

-Timothy Eugene Mickens, 20, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – harassment – family.

May 26

-Leann Michelle Dooley, 32, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence.

May 28

-Benjamin Tanner Bush, 30, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Maura Michelle Yowe, 29, of Montevallo, harassment.

-Orlando Cepada Harris, 22, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 30

-Stanton Blaine Williams, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Marquese Dion Demoss, 19, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Kelise D’Ovyun Harris, 22, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

-Marquese Dion Demoss, 19, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

May 21

-Brandon Brittain, 44, of Hoover, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP receiving.

-Shanice Simmonds, 25, of Fayetteville, Ga., receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possess.

-Bernardia King, 30, of Decatur, trafficking in stolen identities and illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit.

-Philip Flaugher, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and transfer of license plates; registration procedures.

-Esther Enriquez Cruz, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

May 22

-Rebecca Lemmond, 38, of Hoover, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Fredricka Hatcher, 39, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Kaisia Owens, 26, of Goodwater, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

May 23

-Alexis Guadalupe, 19, of Calera, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Jamie Hutto, 39, of Pelham, dissemination or public display of obscene matter and possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter.

May 24

-Joshua Lackey, 41, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Natalie Maye, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Shamaki Cheatam, 36, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

May 25

-Michael Wycuff, 36, of Rossville, Ga., receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possess.

May 26

-Paige McCallister, 55, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – RRL run red light RRL.

-Raynard Crawford, 38, of Adamsville, resisting arrest.

May 27

-Eric Tyes, 37, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Matthew Sheats, 33, of Calera, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.