Calera holds extravagant fireworks display, First Friday event Published 12:15 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

CALERA – It was a large, extravagant Fourth of July celebration with a spectacular firework display in Calera for the community to enjoy on June 30.

“Friday night was our big July Fourth kickoff event,” Calera Main Street Communications Director Jackie Batson said. “It’s always the largest of our First Friday festival season, and this year did not disappoint. Despite traffic and the heat, we had record crowds and saw people staking out their spot with chairs early. We had more food trucks this year which helped with the wait times and a really great band that played right up until the fireworks were about to start.”

There were several food trucks present at the event including:

-Gumbo to Geuax

-Nawlins Style Po’Boys LLC

-Battle Axe’s Feast

-Chubbfathers

-Krazy Good BBQ/Catering

-Moe and Moore’s BBQ

-Smoke House Grill Al

-The Smith Station

-Wasabi Juan’s

-Icee Junkie

-Summer Snow Pelham

-Pizza Hut Calera

“These events are so important to our community for several reasons,” Batson said. “Even if people know nothing about the plans for downtown revitalization or have never heard of Calera Main Street, they can come out and enjoy events like these and see what Calera has to offer. The main street tent had many of our board members answering questions about the plans for the Calera Courtyard. Our downtown merchants were open showing off what they have to offer while folks cooled off in the air conditioning and our first responders were with us too. The police department had their Explorer Program on display and the fire department had first aid, a misting tent and plenty of free water.”

Vendors began lining up at 5 p.m., and the fireworks display began shortly after dark to entertain those in attendance and celebrate the Fourth of July.

“I’m really proud of our city,” Batson said. “Our population keeps growing, but we still have the heart of a small town and will continue to provide community events and entertainment for our residents and visitors.”

Batson said this is the third year that fireworks have been displayed downtown.

“It gets bigger and better every year,” Batson said. “I watched the show from the Calera Courtyard, but I’ve heard from families that parked and watched from several blocks away that still had a good view and enjoyed the show. This year, although it was hot, we lucked out with the weather. We had perfectly clear skies for all the colorful fireworks. Last year, we had to rush to beat the rain and it started pouring just as the show wrapped up.”

Calera Main Street has spent the summer hosting First Friday events for the community with a variety of different vendors, events and entertainment to enjoy.

“We have just one more First Friday for this year,” Batson said. “It will be August 4 and will feature our Meet the Eagles community pep rally, presented by Central State Bank. The Calera Courtyard is set to be under construction at that time, so we’re holding it at Eagle Park’s new track and field stadium. We’ll still have food trucks, vendors and a DJ, plus a health fair this year, all in the parking lot as you enter the stadium.”