Divorces for May 16-June 9 Published 1:24 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from May 16-June 9:

-Stephen K. Swofford, of Indian Springs, and Donna J. Swofford, of Indian Springs.

-Kristen Okoh, of Alabaster, and Peter Okoh, of Alabaster.

-Dean Nicodemus, of Maylene, and Kimberly McSpaden Nicodemus, of Alabaster.

-Mary Elizabeth Durden, of Birmingham, and Joshua Alan Durden, of Birmingham.

-Frances Elizabeth Salamone, of Chelsea, and Christopher Brandon Talton, of Weogufka.

-Alexis Marie Handy, of Helena, and Johannes Joshua Handy, of Helena.

-Donald Norman Snyder, of Zachary, La., and Sharon Bailey Snyder, of Helena.

-Wayne L. Hardy, of Clanton, and Mary Kay Hardy, of Chelsea.

-Vicki Marie Burleson, of Birmingham, and Richard P. Burleson, of Birmingham.

-Jessica Ethwyn Sparks, of Birmingham, and Bradley Wayne Sparks, of Birmingham.

-Christopher James Clark, of Hoover, and Brittany Leigh Bathie Clark, of Hoover.

-Lindsey Michelle Scott, of Columbiana, and Randall Allen Scott, of Columbiana.

-Robert E. Covert, Jr, of Montevallo, and Kimberly Bisulca Covert, of Alabaster.

-Warren Scott Collins, of Birmingham, and Sonia Guerrero Collins, of Birmingham.

-Damon Gans, of Shelby, and Brandon Gans, of Bessemer.

-Ruth Cynthia Byrd, of Montevallo, and Billy T. Byrd, Jr., of Calera.

-Anthony Leon Odum, of Harpersville, and Porcha Brooke Lucas, of Sylacauga.

-Teresa Sides Shuttlesworth, of Chelsea, and Lyman Keith Shuttlesworth, of Vestavia Hills.

-Summer Hydler Wilson, of Alabaster, and James Larry Wilson, Jr., of Chelsea.

-Brittany Dawn Spain, of Brierfield, and Philip Wayne Spain, Jr., of Alabaster.

-Vallie P. Wisham, of Birmingham, and Douglas G. Wisham, of Birmingham.

-Guillermo Adolfo Cordero, of Montevallo, and Virginia Odette Bautista, of Oylmpia, Wa.

-Nova Vanderslice Peal, of Montevallo, and Michael Jason Person, of Calera.

-Andrew Blake Blackerby, of Maylene, and Krystal Renee Blackerby, of Maylene.

-Amanda Lynn Davidson, of Calera, and Eric Scott Davidson, of Montevallo.

-Emily Benson, of Alabaster, and Jason Benson, of Alabaster.

-Clifford Lee Groce, of Hoover, and Carrie Michelle Groce, of Hoover.

-Stephanie Drive Roberts, of Chelsea, and Michael Joseph Roberts, of Chelsea.

-I. Made Agus Wardana, of Pelham, and Nicholas Blake Kaminski, of Pelham.

-Leigh Ann Evans, of Chelsea, and Daniel Roland Evans, Jr., of Chelsea.

-Bradley Scott Bell, of Pelham, and Anne Lai, of Hoover.

-James Michael Mesamore, Jr., of Columbiana, and Amber Mesamore, of Columbiana.

-Charles L. Cornelius, Jr., of Birmingham, and Karen K. Cornelius, of Birmingham.

-Shelly Gabriel Burkhalter, of Helena, and Jerry Donald Burkhalter, Jr., of Huntsville.

-Laura Petters, of Pelham, and John Petters, of Montgomery.

-Leslie Renee Boltz, of Alabaster, and Dwight Elliott Boltz, of Alabaster.

-Frank Williamson, of Helena, and Susan Horn Williamson, of Helena.

-Merissa Lulling Bush, of Hoover, and James Michael Bush, of Pelham.

-Jeremy James Sexton, of Maylene, and Haileigh Danielle Sexton, of Millbrook.

-Samuel Ray Pennington, of Chelsea, and Brandy Starr Pennington, of Chelsea.

-James W. Blackmon, of Columbiana, and Marie Lou Alfonso, of Birmingham.

-Laura Len Deleon, of Birmingham, and Davy Gregory Deleon, of Abilene, Texas.

-Courtney M. Freeman, of Chelsea, and Michael M. Freeman, of Chelsea.

-Shontae Vanderbilt, of Montevallo, and Deangelo Vanderbilt, of Birmingham.

-Donna McCabe, of Prattville, and George Michael McCabe, of Montevallo.

-Leslie Wilson, of Pelham, and Blake Alexander Harrison, of Birmingham.

-Darrell K. Cameron, of Helena, and Lorna Cameron, of Kings Mountain, N.C.

-Shannon Lee Tzab Salazar, of Montevallo, and Santos Aniseto Tzab Salazar, of Mexico.

-Leslie Raquel Kingery Vail, of Montevallo, and Rex Shane Vail, of Montevallo.