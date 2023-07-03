Helena Teen Council announces Movie Night Published 10:04 am Monday, July 3, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Helena – The Helena Teen Council is thrilled to announce the first-ever Teen Movie Night on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. This exciting event will be held at the Helena High Football Field, promising an evening of entertainment, laughter and inspiration.

The highlight of the evening will be the screening of the critically acclaimed movie “The Blind Side.” Based on an extraordinary true story, this heartwarming film has captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful message of compassion, determination and the strength of the human spirit.

Teen Movie Night is open to individuals aged 13 to 19, providing a fantastic opportunity for young people in the community to come together and enjoy a cinematic experience like no other. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming dramas or simply looking for a fun night out with friends, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable evening.

To ensure everyone has a delightful experience, the Helena Teen Council has arranged for snacks and refreshments to be available for purchase. Priced at an affordable $1 (cash only), these delectable treats will be sold on-site, allowing attendees to indulge in their favorite movie-time snacks. Students are also encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on during the film.

The Helena Teen Council is proud to sponsor this event, demonstrating their commitment to providing engaging and enriching experiences for the local youth. Through initiatives like Teen Movie Night, the council aims to foster a sense of community and offer opportunities for personal growth and development.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever Teen Movie Night in Helena,” said Alice Lobell, city council president and council sponsor of the Helena Teen Council. “This event gives teenagers a chance to come together, have fun and enjoy an inspiring movie that resonates with young audiences. We hope this will be the first of many exciting events that bring our community closer.”

To attend this eagerly anticipated event, simply mark your calendars for July 13 at 8 p.m. and head to the Helena High Football Field. Remember to bring cash, as snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase on-site.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the inaugural Teen Movie Night in Helena. Grab your friends, pack your blankets, and immerse yourselves in the magic of “The Blind Side.”

The Helena Teen Council is a dedicated group of young individuals committed to making a positive impact in the community. Through various initiatives and events, the council aims to empower and inspire local teenagers, providing them with opportunities for growth, leadership and community engagement.