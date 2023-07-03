Land transactions for June 2-7 Published 1:22 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 2-7:

June 2

-Allison S. Hughes to Clinton Joshua Fulgham, for $899,900, for Lot 1236 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Joffanie Ramey to Kyle Bannon, for $240,000, for Lot 3-33 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Daniel Dennis to Emily Larussa, for $332,500, for Lot 22 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-Michelle Rhea Edwards to Michelle Rhea Edwards, for $192,100, for Lot 235 in Waterford Village Sector 3.

-Bryan F. Hackett to Lee D. Townsend, for $569,900, for Lot 2017 in Fleming Farms Phase 1B.

-Shannon James to Wilfredo Jose Ollarves Navarro, for $215,000, for Lot 51 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I.

-Harrizon Olulu to Zachary Aaron Kellogg, for $470,000, for Lot 45 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-Christopher Horner to Sandra Krieger Bond, for $404,900, for Lot 576 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-James R. Wallace to William Lanier Judy, for $355,500, for Lot 48 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Randy B. Hemphill to Aaron Daniel Hess, for $648,000, for Lot 1150 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Kendyl M. Shelton to Zachary T. Gadilhe, for $282,500, for Lot 98 in St Charles Place Magnolia Park Phase 3 Sector 4.

-William Michael Dudley to Luh Prismayani, for $274,900, for Lot 9 in Chase Plantation Resurvey of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 Amended Map.

-Anna Camille Tolleson to Tyler Wright, for $283,000, for Lot 502 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-James Ryan Speaks to Charles Hunter Speaks, for $140,000, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-James Robert Day to Kimberly Shu, for $220,000, for Lot 59 in Hidden Forest.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Lorraine Ann O’Connor Booth, for $255,995, for Lot 20 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Johnathan Carlisle to Joshua A. Vires, for $302,000, for Lot 79 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Camere Barnes, for $271,250, for Lot 17 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 1.

-Jessica Jett to Tammy Anita Card, for $415,000, for Lot 329 in Willow Oaks.

-Philip Connor Smith to Henderson Holdings LLC, for $345,000, for Lot 48 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Final Plat Resurvey 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Brooke Autumn Wild Hiett, for $281,295, for Lot 365 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Shelby County, for $7,250, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Keith A. Gobel to Lawrence A. Mickwee, for $975,000, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Wayne N. Clevenger, for $318,488, for Lot 203 in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Benjamin Lee Lawson to Leslie Gregg Tucker, for $445,000, for Lot 5102 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Casie G. Coggin to Travis J. Allen, for $665,000, for Lot 270 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 3rd Phase.

-William A. Julian to Stanley L. Graves, for $910,000, for Lot 24 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Ryan A. Taack, for $584,419, for Lot 709 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Latrice F. Montgomery, for $278,965, for Lot 348 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Seybourn E. Hopper to David L. Vance, for $975,000, for Lot 85 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Miguel Tensley, for $575,900, for Lot 738 in Grey Oaks Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Wendy S. Warner to Rebecca W. Harding, for $470,000, for Lot 1675 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-David Burke to Sharon R. Travis, for $379,900, for Lot 306 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Thomas Blake Ray to Molly A. Speer, for $468,000, for Lot 10 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 10, 11, 12 and 13.

-Jessica F. Martin to Travis Lee Redford, for $300,000, for Lot 8 in Spring Gate Estates Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $717,348.93, for Lots 2, 3 and 5 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-WLP70 LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $1,000,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $1,207,189.27, for Lots 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Chandalar South Neighborhood Association Inc. to Chandalar South Swim & Tennis Club Inc., for $80,120, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to Ronald E. Conner, for $558,500, for Lot 2474 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Stacey Leanne Lewis, for $301,750, for Lot 21-28 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

June 5

-Sedrick King to Melanie Andrews Sanders, for $241,000, for Lot 85 in Stonebriar.

-Todd Stevens to Bryan Whitehouse, for $1,300,000, for Lot 1122 in Blackridge Subdivision Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Charles Edward Travis to David Alan Shaw, for $370,000, for Lot 332 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Jason Motes to Dana Burkett, for $56,500, for Lot 107 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Valor Communities LLC to Mary E. Wood, for $274,850, for Lot 338 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Ronda Chandler to Qingke Fu, for $290,000, for Lot 73 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Valor Communities LLC to Zakiyah Stirrup, for $274,850, for Lot 339 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Sean K. Plier to Heather Nicole Wingard, for $45,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Kevin R. Turner to Clayton Smith, for $315,000, for Lot 513 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Patronus Properties 100 LLC to Sebastian Juarez, for $180,000, for Lot 1 in Willow Point Phase I.

-Deborah Kay Robbins to Sandra S. Murphy, for $335,000, for Lot 52 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Valor Communities LLC to Brian Joseph Kolaczyk, for $274,850, for Lot 340 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Joseph A. Haynie to Matthew Ross Wilkinson, for $195,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Left Hand Right Hand LLC to Joshua Pospy, for $325,000, for Lot 16 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Anwar Punjani to Chiragkumar Mahendrakumar Patel, for $542,000, for Lot 145 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Steven Knestrict, for $315,000, for Lot 16 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Scott Simoneaux to Jackson Ray, for $500,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.

-Wendy M. Weeks to Adrienne C. Foster, for $355,000, for Lot 20 in Mallard Pointe.

-RAS LLC to Andrew Martin, for $148,000, for Lot 30 in Weatherly.

-Ryan Dosier to Griffin Heath Kennington, for $399,900, for Lot 228 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-John O. Moore to Christopher Bell, for $865,000, for Lot 3 in Wyngate Trace Resurvey of Lots 2 & 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Julie O. Huey, for $364,600, for Lot 1601 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-James Adams to Janice C. Abrams, for $21,920, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Willie J. Edmiston to Cynthia Bryant Tillman, for $400,000, for Lot 19 in Southlake Cove.

-Pamela D. Davis to Palmer Studdard, for $262,000, for Lot 85 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Barbara H. Coe to Bobby Ray Smith, for $1,365,000, for Lot 206 in Greystone Legacy Second Sector.

-Roberto Jacob Laanan to Jamaul Johnson, for $399,900, for Lot 1926 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.

-JRP Properties LLC to David Morgan, for $350,000, for Lot 317 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Joan Aleese McClellan to Phillip S. Godwin, for $340,500, for Lot 15 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2 Final Plat.

June 6

-William Hinnant Whitehead to Andrew Quinton Neill, for $415,000, for Lot 101 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Thrive Capital LLC, for $122,500, for Lot 20 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Ray P. Richards to Christine K. Schilleci, for $535,000, for Lot 491 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.

-Blake M. LeBlanc to Carri Harding Ledsome, for $532,000, for Lot 2446 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Thrive Capital LLC to Jhoan Montoya, for $176,000, for Lot 20 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Daniel P. Kozlowski to Justin Lamar Lane, for $280,000, for Lot 14 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Xidan Wang, for $217,000, for Lot 24 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Aaron Dane Lawley to Roger D. Lawley, for $266,680, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Melody B. Whitten to Joan M. Wilson, for $318,000, for Lot 706 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 6th Amended Plat.

-Timothy W. Randle to Neil MacDonald, for $405,000, for Lot 6 in Homestead 1st Sector.

-Ronald E. Bagley to Terry J. Harbison, for $315,000, for Lot 111 in Beaver Creek Preserve 1st Sector.

-Pamela Parker McGehee to Shirley Roberson, for $280,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Rick M. Maddox to Asedo Real Estate Investment LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 1 in Lincoln Park Subdivision.

-Cynthia Renee Bates Crabb to Cynthia Renee Crabb, for $130,010, for Lot 1 in Graham Acres Sector 1 Resub Lot 1.

-Barbara Ann Blair to Barbara Ann Blair, for $205,000, for Lot 20 in Aaron Parc.

-Christopher S. Cochran to Gary J. Cavicchio, for $315,000, for Lot 54 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Matthew Warren, for $705,150, for Lot 1760 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Jeffrey James Aiken to Jeffrey James Aiken, for $41,500, for Lot 14 in Green Valley Subdivision.

June 7

-Rosalia Cole to Alexander Rhodes Stier, for $261,000, for Lot 12 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Jeff Webb to James E. Edwards, for $235,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Lavino Salvatore Scotto, for $299,850, for Lot 337 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Kyaw T. Hla to Grace Watkins, for $265,000, for Lot 56 in Narrows Reach Final Plat Amended.

-Kim Nicole Robinson to Linda Gardner, for $235,000, for Lot 13 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Terry Dewayne Douglas to Jenny Laura Rodriguez Gallinal, for $175,000, for Lot 7 in Alabaster Highlands Subdivision Sector Two.

-Logan Armond Wilson to Jonathon M. Page, for $338,000, for Lot 8 in Bent River Estates Phase I.

-Jeffrey A. Brewer to Whit Millsap, for $325,000, for Lot 168 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-David Juhola to Barry Patrick Malone, for $538,000, for Lot 425 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Betty Jean Barker to David Juhola, for $480,000, for Lot 24 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey of Lot 24.

-Ralph G. Jones to Ralph Timothy Jones, for $235,500, for Lot 157 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-David S. Green to David S. Green, for $276,600, for Lot 2 in Homestead First Sector.

-Anna Steele Properties LLC to Blazebitt Farms LLC, for $770,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 3 West, property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Bryn Karr to Jonathan M. Kendrick, for $405,000, for Lot 1503 in Kenniston at Ballantrae.

-B. Tyler Hixson to Clarence Junior Johnston, for $216,500, for Lot 218 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Final Plat.

-Diona Perry Walters to Scott Koplon, for $18,000, for property in Section 15, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Velma Carrol to Velma Carrol, for $213,200, for Lot 78 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Michael Chilton to Nathan Gibson, for $208,000, for Lot 2 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Third Addition.

-Frances Sellers to Wyatt D. Hall, for $290,000, for Lot 34 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Jason Blanton to Jonathan Aultman, for $280,000, for Lot 7 in Alabaster Gardens Resurvey of Blocks 5 and 12.

-Shelley D. Padgett to Jason E. Blanton, for $383,084, for Lot 78 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Robbi Rich to Larry Lavoy Rich, for $121,043, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Larry Lavoy Rich to Robbi Rich, for $242,086, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Kajuandra Harris, for $350,000, for Lot 60 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-David Stanton to Jamie Peters, for $420,000, for Lot 33 in Meadow Brook 11 Sector.

-Gary Leonard Van Atta to Pamela D. Haynes, for $320,000, for Lots 22 and 33 in Hubbard and Givans Subdivision.