Land transactions for May 22-26 Published 12:29 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 22-26:

May 22

-Monty E. Bryant to David Kirchner, for $493,000, for Lot 1 in High Hampton Estates.

-Madison L. Shealy to Wanda M. Natale, for $266,500, for Lot 147 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Amended.

-Gary Henson to Warren N. Davis, for $50,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Tyler Blackburn, for $425,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Debra S. Conway to Carlos Riviera Rios, for $285,000, for Lot 4 in Jewells Subdivision.

-Arthur Skelton to Brandon Taylor Broderway, for $215,000, for Lot 17 in Shannon Glen.

-John Edward Johnson to Carl E. Garrett, for $75,000, for Lot 11 in Shelby Shores First Addition First Sector.

-Holland Family LLC to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., for $18,000, for Lot 25 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Barkley 101 LLC to Edward A. Day, for $280,000, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Hossam Tarakji to James M. Ross, for $189,900, for Lot 212 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-George Hugh Jones to Jacqueline Michelle Holdbrooks, for $336,700, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Black Knight Properties LLC to Kevin Hornsby, for $326,000, for Lot 9 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-David William Hollingsworth to Ryan Olson, for $310,000, for Lot 223 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector.

-Holland Family LLC to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., for $19,500, for Lot 23 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Dawn S. Connell to Izabella Naomi Davie, for $315,500, for Lot 605 in Lofts of Edenton a Condominium 5th Amended Plat.

-Phillip L. Harper to Daniel B. Edgecombe, for $147,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-David P. Wilcox to David P. Wilcox, for $224,000, for Lot 72 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Real Estates Investments LTD LLC to Jameson Tyler Edgeworth, for $305,000, for Lot 24 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Marc Howard to Mard Howard, for $185,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-John W. Cromeans to Eric Wayne Johnson, for $155,000, for Lot 14 in Shelby Shores.

-Dwight C. Edwards to Eninia Boatner, for $52,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Landon Gray to Osa Oliver Connell, for $575,000, for Lot B-129 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Glenda Brown to Lee Chatman Amerson, for $265,000, for Lot 40 in Timber Park Phase III.

-Jay Vincent Gordon to Patrick McCombs Mauney, for $285,000, for Lot 9 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Richard Casey Maddox, for $445,000, for Lot 3105 in Riverchase Country Club 31st Addition.

-Terrell Durant Maske to Kasey Rice Flythe, for $440,000, for Lot 31 in Woodlands Sector 1.

-James Michael Hughes to John Flinn, for $899,900, for Lot 901 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Frank J. Fernandez to Caitlin Shoemake, for $375,000, for Lot 16 in Woodvale.

-Julie Gallegos to Kelly H. McNair, for $585,000, for Lot 726 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Craig L. Gentry to Kenneth K. Kiser, for $575,000, for Lot 38 in Beaumont Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Wesley Berta, for $337,000, for Lot 16 in Navajo Hills 6th Sector.

May 23

-Haney Properties LLC to Pelham Partners LLC, for $1,157,330, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Specialty Construction Services LLC to Pelham Partners LLC, for $115,670, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Matthew W. Mitchell to Daniel Hernandez, for $238,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Alejandro Alarcon Hipolito, for $374,575, for Lot 3 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Michael Ray Maner to Cody W. Granzow, for $251,000, for Lot 69 in Greenfield Sector Two.

-James O. Fields to Charmon Andre Spruel, for $15,000, for Lot 1 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich Map.

-Rebecca Howard to Adam Bennett, for $376,900, for Lot 317 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Leon R. Livingston to David K. Kendrick, for $470,000, for Lot 36 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Alexander Friedl to Tianyang Wang, for $545,000, for Lot 142 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Amended Final Record Plat.

-Everette Keith Aston to Jeffrey B. Lunceford, for $625,000, for Lot 1709 in Eagle Point 17th Sector.

-Jason Vawter to Stephen M. Combs, for $193,000, for Lot 212 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Casey Wayne Smith, for $379,900, for Lot 338 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc. to Justin Grimsley, for $256,000, for Lot 4 in Royal Pines.

-Joseph John Bolda to Kara Price, for $289,500, for Lot 606 in Lofts at Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-Joanna Helms Smith to Maegan L. Brown, for $100,000, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Estates First Addition.

-Leigh J. Laney to James Darrell Howe, for $421,100, for Lot 2224 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition Resurvey of Lots 2223 through 2230.

-Patsy Germany Revocable Trust to Kenneth Wayne Mitchell, for $295,000, for Lot 10 in Chadwick Sector One.

-DAL Properties LLC to Charlotte J. Martin, for $549,900, for Lot 2483 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Downs Family Trust 2012 to Greg Johnson, for $57,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.

-Stephanie V. Grissom to Jose De La Luz Duarte Cabada, for $349,900, for Lot 1 in Seale Subdivision.

-Steven Lane Jordan to Skyelar Jason Haynie, for $239,000, for Lot 240 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

May 24

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Edward Soltys, for $290,000, for Lot 7-16 in Chelsea Park Seventh Sector 1st Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Michael J. Bennett, for $810,004, for Lot 1341 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Mondragon Properties LLC to Christian Torres, for $45,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East in Map Book 17 in Spring Creek Homes Tract III.

-Keat De La Torre to Keat De La Torre, for $10,000, for Lot 86 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Map Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Keat De La Torre to Keat De La Torre, for $10,000, for Lot 5 in Grady Kings Subdivision.

-Hayden Ragsdale Dickison to Hayden Ragsdale Dickison, for $118,250, for Lot 110 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to 4G Land Holdings LLC, for $3,100,000, for Lots 921, 941, 942, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947, 948, 949, 950, 951, 952, 953, 954, 955, 956, 957, 958, 959, 960, 961, 962, 963, 964, 969, 971, 973, 974 and 981 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-Cody Christeson to Xue Mei, for $605,000, for Lot 28 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Leisa Lee Wilcox, for $310,000, for Lot 355 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Gerardo Diaz to Jason A. Seales, for $218,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lorena Diaz, for $331,900, for Lot 1301 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-William J. Ray to Tiffany Hayes, for $438,000, for Lot 415 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Amended Resurvey of Lots 406 thru 422.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 944 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 945 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 946 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 947 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 949 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 953 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 963 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 955 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 942 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 969 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 981 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 973 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 943 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 962 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 956 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Burnham Corporation, for $80,000, for Lot 1-696 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Resubdivision of Lot 1-696.

-Kenneth G. Ledbetter to Adam Michael Pflaum, for $465,000, for Lot 50 in Brook Highland 1st Sector.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 957 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 950 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 974 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 971 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 960 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 958 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 954 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 952 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 951 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 941 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 921 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 948 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 964 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 961 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 959 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7.

-Nancy Horton Moore to Roy Clifton Horton, for $3,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Tiffany D. Riggins Hawthorne to Jonathan Bradley Hobby, for $215,000, for Lot 14 in Parkside.

-Robert H. Shaw to Braden M. Culpepper, for $147,500, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-David J. Rittle to David J. Rittle, for $434,900, for Lot 1055 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Dominic Buompastore to Kimberly Odom, for $498,900, for Lot 320 in Creekside Phase 2 Part C Final Record Plat.

-Yolanda A. Johnson to James G. Harris, for $380,000, for Lot 1644 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-C. D. Adderhold to QC Ranch LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20, Range 1 East.

-S. Dianne Whitson to Grady G. Duffey, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Duffey Family Subdivision.

-G. Grady Duffey to S. Dianne Whitson, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Duffey Family Subdivision.

May 25

-Robert Jason Price to Robert Jason Price, for $1,358,720, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Brad Dixon, for $673,821, for Lot 1741 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Beatrice L. Maloof to Marina Guerra, for $256,900, for Lot 115 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Amanda Kay Varley, for $687,083, for Lot 1738 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Nancy N. Stroud to Richard L. Coe, for $525,000, for Lot 49 in Parc at Greystone.

-Raymond D. Warren to City of Calera, for $60,000, for Lot 9 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera Alabama.

-Mark Christopher Lopez to Mark Christopher Lopez, for $19,400, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Emma K. Daniels, for $265,950, for Lot 32 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Adam R. Conway to Daniel J. Moultrie, for $540,000, for Lot 3 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Joseph J. Duffey to HMME Development LLC, for $181,000, for Lot 21 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Leigh Graves Ellington to Candace Ann Mayer, for $291,000, for Lot 1120 in Old Cahaba III Second Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Paul Kevin Jones, for $424,950, for Lot 5 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Calera Hospitality Group LLC to Soham Group IV LLC, for $695,000, for Lot 18 in Limestone Marketplace Resurvey of Lot 18 of a Resurvey of Lot 2 Final Plat.

-Kevin D. Lambert to Sherritte Reeves, for $260,000, for Lot 29 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Patrick Harris to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $289,500, for Lot 64 in Falliston Sector Three Phase Two.

-William O. Wright to Jonathan Wayne Armstrong, for $335,000, for Lot 8 in Windstone.

-John E. Gentry to Bruce E. Gentry, for $169,880, for property in Section 31, Township 20, Range 1 East.

-Rachel H. Millsap to Miles Christian Maheu, for $210,000, for Lot 10 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Glen O. Lang to Aakash Desai, for $685,000, for Lot 456 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A Final Plat.

-William M. Thomas to Shelby County Alabama, for $202,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Offerpad SPV Borrower G LLC to Gregory Larkin, for $585,000, for Lot 24 in Greystone Farms Brae Sector 2nd Amended Plat.

-Charles Jerald Ellis to Wei Chen Han, for $314,500, for Lot 329 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-Jaymes Campbell to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $365,000, for Lot 113 in Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

May 26

-Richard T. Ray to Jeffrey Keith Neal, for $80,000, for Lot 1 in Silver Oaks Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Christopher Jordan Hardy to Leonard Charles Hicks, for $225,000, for Lot 12 in Magnolia Parc.

-Mildred Mays Wilbanks to Matthew Joseph Maynard, for $451,000, for Lot 57 in Chace Lake Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Di Wu to Brian A. Jones, for $405,000, for Lot 9 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Salih Iihan Koeker, for $710,500, for Lot 1715 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-FKH SFR M LP to CSMA SFR Holdings II LSE LLC, for $161,400, for Lot 62 in Braelinn Village Phase III.

-Michael A. McKusker to Janice Hunter, for $270,000, for Lot 273 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Joseph Motes to Alice M. Hardy, for $359,900, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Alysia Desiree Franklin to Alexander A. Allweil, for $314,900, for Lot 16 in Russet Bend.

-Wesley F. Holmes to Jonathan Anderson, for $330,000, for Lot 272 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Linda Reynolds to Chelsea Retersdorf, for $309,000, for Lot 733 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Souther Capital Managers LLC to Wen Xiang Lin, for $345,000, for Lot 514 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Leslie Carlisle to Candice Rounsavall, for $500,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Rebhi Awad to Adel Awad, for $834,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone 7th Sector.

-Cynthia L. Miller to Keith Allen Busby, for $470,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-George Shunnarah to Anthony S. Eaves, for $680,000, for Lot 22 in Courtyard Manor Resurvey of Lots 22 and 23.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Hunter Chase Myers, for $175,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Judy C. Tate to Carrie Montgomery, for $765,000, for Lot 45 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-Eli Samana to Caleb Dick, for $431,000, for Lot 31 in Caldwell Crossings Resurvey of Lots 19 thru 23 and Lots 27 thru 32.

-Joseph Patrick Grill to Melvin Cameron Forrester, for $915,000, for Lot 8 in Oak Mountain Preserve Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 6-8.

-Peter MIchael Velotas to Billy Hensley, for $747,000, for Lot 117 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.

-Brittany Simpson to John Waggoner, for $240,500, for Lot 6-97 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Steven Gladstone to Bruce M. Sayre, for $560,000, for Lot 663 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Tabitha Louise Gale, for $330,000, for Lot 4 in Broken Bow.

-John H. Watkins to Evan Reed Morgan, for $725,000, for Lot 55 in Village of Highland Lakes Sector One Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 54 and 55.

-Erika N. Kirkland to Steven W. Gladstone, for $595,000, for Lot 26 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase I Amended.

-Cheryl D. Lewallen to Whitney Buford Bisland, for $450,000, for Lot 1125 in Riverchase Country Club 18th Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ruth Ann Skaggs Revocable Trust, for $486,348, for Lot 618 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Jaime C. Preston to Tyler Millsap, for $350,000, for Lot 4 in Amanda Trace.

-RNB Properties LLC to Lakehills Church Inc., for $360,000, for property in Section 10, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Zachary C. Baucom to Jim Anthony Castleberry, for $220,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael P. Smith to Collin Michael Carson, for $590,000, for Lot 2128 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Greeg Wright Bisignani to Jessica Elizabeth Holt Walker, for $749,000, for Lot 17 in Glen Estates.

-Lila Lee Trust to Lee Angus Farm LLC, for $335,100.50, for property in Section 17, Township 24 South, Range 12 East.

-205 Coral Circle Trust to Jake Gordon Brown, for $267,000, for Lot 48 in Bermuda Lake Estates 2nd Sector.

-Ginger L. Cunningham to Brett R. Tomlinson, for $290,000, for Lot 1004 in Old Cahaba 10th Sector.

-William James Coutch to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $261,000, for Lot 1440 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 3.