Land transactions for May 30-June 1

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 30-June 1:

May 30

-Luis A. Martinez Cordova to Keith A. Michie, for $225,000, for Lot 12 in Hampton Square.

-Joshua L. Lamb to Erik J. Orozco Hernandez, for $691,900, for Lot 21 in Lake Wilborn 1B Final Plat.

-Stephen Foster to Juan Carlos Chacon, for $1,350,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Carroll Enterprises Subdivision.

-Jake G. Brown to Ashley Nicole Deavers, for $143,000, for Lot 54 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Willie Dikembe Hampton to Hasanali A. Gowani, for $665,000, for Lot 671 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-John C. Tennery to James Matthew Herritt, for $344,500, for Lot 73 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Alfredo Balderas to Evan Kanellopoulos, for $595,000, for Lot 138 in Brook Highland 5th Sector.

-Gregory H. Hawley to Christopher M. Brown, for $210,000, for Lot 25 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Kevin Mark Roberts to Vidya Sagar Hanumanthu, for $350,000, for Lot 15 in Heritage Oaks.

-Charles Worley Fisher to Atlanta Rivera Abusaad, for $369,999, for Lot 39 in Norwick Forest 3rd Sector First Phase.

-Jazmin E. Hill to Webb C. Cascaddan, for $193,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Babs Turner Knowles to Craig Cooper Knowles, for $10,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Stancil Handley to Lara Wheeler, for $140,925, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-William R. Lewis to Woody S. Quinn, for $125,000, for a lot in the Town of Columbiana.

-John Dudley to Kevin Hand, for $32,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lenora J. Enix to Kimberly Harding Buchan, for $305,000, for ot 16 in Edenton a Condominium.

-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Niraja Shainoju Korremla, for $316,900, for Lot 21-31 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gopi Krishna Bethapudi, for $394,000, for Lot 1 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Jeffrey F. Thompson to Joel Elwyn Bearden, for $850,000, for Lot 41 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 3 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Paul Krysa, for $384,900, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jessie Charles Payne to Jessie Charles Payne, for $30,140, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Suzanne A. Anselmo to Moses H. Feagin, for $1,285,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone First Sector Phase VII Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Denson Michael Dean, for $600,597, for Lot 627 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Renee B. Harmon to Erie Investment and Management LLC, for $1,250,000, for Lot 100 in Greystone Medical Building Condominiums.

-Jean R. McCoy to Joseph C. Motes, for $330,000, for Lot 436 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Daniel Lee to C. Gregory Weyandt, for $300,000, for Lot 4 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-C. Gregory Weyandt to Daniel Lee, for $300,000, for Lot 4 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-Barbara Carol Jones Watson to Melissa G. Lyda, for $375,000, for Lot 1 in Thomason Acres.

May 31

-Jimmy L. Smith to Elizabeth Ann Beasley, for $244,900, for Lot 26 in Narrows Reach Amended Final Plat.

-David F. Wright to Clifford J. Blount, for $535,000, for Lot 7 in Applecross Resurvey of Lots 7 & 8 of Block 7.

-B B LLC to N N LLC, for $91,660, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Alexander Stratton to Thaddeus Bilbo, for $406,000, for Lot 12-5 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Sharlong R. Henderson to JRP Properties LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 1 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Donald D. Williamson to Wesley F. Lopez, for $365,000, for Lot 38 in Hunter Hills Phase Two.

-Michael Rustin Harris to Michael Rustin Harris, for $700,000, for Lot 1049 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $434,000, for Lot 13 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Mackenzie Brown to Lee J. Friedman, for $164,000, for Lot 39 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3.

-Peggy Crim to Walter Higgins, for $125,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeffrey T. Bonner to James A. Quintero, for $440,000, for Lot 109 in Southern Pines Fourth Sector.

-Joseph Harper to Thomas George Harrell, for $426,000, for Lot 88 in Edenton a Condominium Amended.

-Addison Lange Mosser to Damaris Densmore, for $265,000, for Lot 106 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Dwight C. Edwards to Eninia Boatner, for $52,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Charles H. Moore to Kristie L. Nolen, for $155,060, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Donna K. Williams to Leah McCamy Henderson, for $372,000, for Lot 25 in Indiancreek Phase Three.

-Markco Raeshaun Henderson to Kayla D. Akers, for $235,000, for Lot 24 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Nathan Alan Miller, for $324,900, for Lot 104 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Creed McDaniel to Daniel Hite, for $305,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to St Holdings LLC, for $255,400, for Lot 103 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to James M. Hughes, for $160,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Rocky Ridge Estates.

-Melinda Hurd to Community of Caritas, for $322,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-David E. Crump to Adair Properties LLC, for $196,000, for Lot 6-109 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-James D. Thompson to Abigail Snyder, for $422,000, for Lot 70 in Hickory Ridge.

-Rodney Dale Billingsley to Erika Nicole Perret, for $208,000, for Lot 8 in Central Hills Subdivision.

-Vivek S. Sai to James A. Nolin, for $445,000, for Lot 11 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase 1.

-John C. Cook to Eric Alan Faulkner, for $410,000, for Lot 7-156 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Timothy R. McNair to Robert Bryan Wilks, for $425,000, for Lot 48 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Todd Sheffer, for $295,000, for Lot 191 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase II Amended Map.

-Christopher D. Moore to Business Applications Group LLC, for $184,900, for Lot 10 in Fairview.

-Tuan Anh Le to Kenny Lee Siegal, for $525,000, for Lot 51 in Meadow Brook 17th Sector.

-Amber Harris Jones to Erica L. Williams, for $255,000, for Lot 21 in Timber Park Phase II.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Jonathan Danforah, for $672,988, for Lot 1755 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

June 1

-Michael S. Thomas to Keith Dorsey, for $433,800, for Lot 102 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Kasey Reames to Brent Parker, for $308,500, for Lot 324 in Union Station Phase III.

-Melodie Chancey to Scott A. Koplon, for $36,000, for property Section 10, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Rebecca Truly Stuart to Britney McClung, for $337,000, for Lot 22 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-Noah D. Leopard to William V. Lambert, for $310,000, for Lot 157 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 thru 178.

-Tommie Ann Edwards to Davy Franklin Edwards, for $73,220, for Lots 2 and 3 in Paul Edwards Addition to Wilsonville.

-Tommie Ann Edwards to William Daniel Edwards, for $168,890, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama Inc. to DAL Investments LLC, for $829,900, for Lot 2 in Heatherbrooke Office Park Resurvey.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Timothy Webster, for $500,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Team Detail LLC to Penitentiary Reserve LLC, for $153,750, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephanie Cunningham to Phillip R. Griffin, for $338,500, for Lot 177 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Kelley M. Bradley to Megan P. Newton, for $150,800, for Lot 37 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Maria H. Goodson to REI House Buyers LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 1702 in Horizon a Condominium.

-REI House Buyers LLC to Richard D. Sutton, for $158,900, for Lot 1702 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Scott Wheeler, for $365,652, for Lot 53 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Brian M. Lorino to Jackie Wambua Murage, for $335,000, for Lot 26 in Kentwood.

-Donald Ray Martin to William Harper-Hooper IV, for $369,000, for Lot 1416 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Terri J. Holcombe to Richard L. Fox, for $134,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Charles Edward Pierce to TEFI III LLC, for $238,750, for Lot 84 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat Resurvey.

-Norridge Place LLC to Craig Raymond Wells, for $265,100, for Lot 13 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Resurvey.

-Jonathan Lyle Smith to Samantha M. Kiel, for $636,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael James McCraven to Donna L. Scott, for $318,000, for Lot 2023 in Old Cahaba V Sixth Addition.

-Melinda S. Tolleson to Randy A. Tolleson, for $147,680, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Mandy Chapman to Ana Thompson, for $261,000, for Lot 84 in Narrows Reach Final Plat Amended.

-Alejandro Perez to Shehzad Kassam, for $1,150,000, for Lot 1414 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Jordan C. Myers to Sara Beth Fuller, for $174,700, for Lot 55 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Sherman Oaks 24 Family Limited Partnership to Nice Home Real Estate Inc., for $4,500, for Lot 5 in Charles W. Mobley Property.

-Jeffery M. Carter to Christopher Horner, for $480,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Grace National Holdings LLC to GNH REFI 8 LLC, for $941,500, for Lot 27 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition, Lot 17 in Garywood, Lot 6 in Orchard View, Lot 5 in Cloverdale Estates, Lot 27 in Woodcrest Estates First Addition, Lots 7 and 8 in Fairfield Highlands, Lot 3 in Fairfield Highlands First Addition, Lot 27 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes, Lot 5 in South Highlands of east Lake, Lot 7 in Roebuck Gardens Estates, Lot 2 in W. H. Sharp, Lot 2 in Ly C. Walkers Resurvey o Lots 26 to 30, Lot 2 in the City of Bessemer Present Plan and Lots 17 and 18 in West End Manor.

-Robert A. Ferebee to Deep South Partners LLC, for $222,000, for Lot 1823 in Old Cahaba Phase V First Addition.

-Jerilynn S. Ryan to Jerilynn Stone Sansom, for $276,000, for Lot 31 in Indian Valley Second Sector.

-Sterling Home & Design LLC to Christian Daniel Delgado Bourde, for $370,000, for Lot 131 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-Leslie Patterson Dimaggio to Steven A. Muncher, for $860,000, for Lot 824 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase II.

-Gary M. Bradley to Jose Anthony Lopez, for $186,000, for Lot 1 in Clover Hill Final Plat.

-Eric Shane Defoor to BDK Holdings LLC, for $312,717, for Lot 2 in Colts Corner Final Plat.