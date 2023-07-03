Municipal police reports for April 28-June 5 Published 1:07 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 28-June 5:

Alabaster

May 29

-Public intoxication from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise baseball glove; Rawlings valued at $299.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Arrowhead Trace.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic violence – third degree from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 200 Block of Kent Stone Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.

May 30

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was automobiles; blue Mercedes Benz; GLC300 valued at $0.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of King James Drive.

May 31

-Information only from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a handgun.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Harvest Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $6,000.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mountain Parkway (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $106.59.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $2,000.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).

-Violating drivers license restrictions from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Cedar Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Brentwood Drive.

June 1

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Amberley Woods Drive (residence/home).

June 2

-Domestic violence – third degree and harassing communications from the 1200 Block of 6th Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (other/unknown). Damaged was a TV (TCL Roku, 42 inch), kitchen table, two patio chairs and assorted dishes valued at $740.

-Failure to comply with court orders from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $134.47.

-Alias warrant (speeding) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was other counterfeit $100 bills valued at $0. Stolen was merchandise valued at $747.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Operating vehicle with expired tag and expired license from the 1020 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (restaurant).

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $321.76.

June 3

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and safe keeping from Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana/blunt and firearms valued at $350.

-Failure to comply with court orders from Highway 52.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Kent Dairy Road and Norris Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 9 grams of marijuana and a bong.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $169.98.

-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Park Road (park/playground). Damaged was recreational/sports equipment; basketball goals valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Ironwood Circle.

June 4

-Possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication from the 100000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics; 8 grams of marijuana.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Wagon Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a brick column/mailbox valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $114.96.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).

-Alias warrant FTA driving while suspended from the 39400 Block of Highway 25, Harpersville.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of 4th Avenue NW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $313.48.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

Calera

May 15

-Agency assist – miscellaneous from the 19000 Block of 9th Street.

-Voyeurism 1st degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

May 16

-Information only – domestic incident from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Harassment and harassing communications from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Incident from the 3500 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65.

-Missing person – juvenile – run away juvenile from the 1100 Block fo Savannah Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

May 17

-MVC from the 1500 Block of Highway 20.

-Incident – property dispute from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Incident from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

May 18

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Harassment from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Shepherds Cove.

May 19

-Attempted suicide from the 6000 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Missing person – juvenile from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 41.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and forgery second degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – from residence, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 2200 BLock of Highway 84.

-Property damage – private property from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Shepherds Cove.

May 20

-Animal bite – miscellaneous and permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Ridgecrest Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

May 21

-MVC from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property second and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Harassment from the 100 bLock of Shepherds Cove.

-Missing person – juvenile – runaway juvenile from the 300 Block of Kendrick Farm Road.

May 22

-Theft third degree from the 9100 Block fo Highway 25.

-Criminal trespass second from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Bedford Circle.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Death investigation from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.

-Incident from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.

-Incident – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

May 23

-Death investigation from the 1100 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4800 Block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic violence third harassment from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Apricot Lane.

May 24

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 BLock of Briarfield Lane.

May 25

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 800 Block of Daventry Lane.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 800 Block of 10th Street.

May 26

-Notice of trespass from the 8200 Block of Highway 25.

-Missing person – juvenile – runaway juvenile from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Harassment from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft fourth from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist – recovering stolen property from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

May 27

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 15600 Block of Highway 25.

May 28

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

May 29

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Calera.

May 30

-MVC from the 200 Block of Weather Vane Road.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Missing person – juvenile – runaway juvenile from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

May 31

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Information only – dog housed from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Property damage from the 900 Block of Daventry Trail.

June 1

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 22.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Drug overdoes – miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Highway 304.

June 2

-MVC from Interstate 65.

-Notice of trespass from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 500 Block of Southern Hills Drive.

June 3

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Shady Hills Circle.

June 4

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

Columbiana

May 1

-Info – domestic violence investigation from the 300 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-DI – death investigation from the 200 Block of Buie Road.

-SI – school incident – intentional striking and touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Domestic – harassment – family and harassment from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

May 2

-POM 2 possession of marijuana from the 700 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – intentional striking and touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of East College Street.

May 3

-Harassment from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-FTA – driving while revoked from Industrial Park Road and Highway 25.

May 4

-Methamphetamine – possess from the 30 Block of Mizzell ROad.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – intentional striking and touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

May 5

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only – missing dog from the 50 Block of Ellis Drive.

May 6

-Public intoxication and trespass warning – information only from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

May 7

-Runaway juvenile from the 800 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

May 8

-Domestic – coercion (simple assault) from the 200 Block of Pinehill Drive.

May 9

-SI – school incident – theft of property from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-UPOCS – possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of North Main Street.

May 10

-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-FTA – operating vehicle without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only – juvenile overdose from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.

May 11

-SI – school incident – assault from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – profanity toward a school board employee from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property and burglary first degree from the 20 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

May 12

-Info – information only – trespass warning issued from the 300 Block of West College Street.

May 14

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Theft of property third degree from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

May 15

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

May 16

-FTA – public intoxication, escape and ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of Egg & Butter Road.

May 17

-HC harassing communications from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident – fighting and striking an SCBOE from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – fight from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – domestic complaint from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-SI – school incident – inciting a fight from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-HC harassing communications from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

May 18

-SI – school incident – misuse of nonprescription meds and possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape (THC) from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft from auto, FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit cards, theft of property 2nd – credit/debit card and theft of property 4th from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Theft – from residence, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Myrtle Street.

May 19

-SI – school incident – assault from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 100 Block of Myrtle Street.

May 21

-Info – information only – property damage from the 200 Block of East College Street.

May 22

-Info – information only from the 24000 Block of Highway 25.

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.

May 23

-Info – information only – trespass warning from the 200 Block of West College Street.

May 24

-SI – school incident – misuse/abuse of electronic device from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

May 25

-SI – school incident – hindering class IV investigation from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Domestic violence – 3rd (assault) third or subsequent conviction, POM 2 possession of marijuana, CT enters/remains in/on premises and info – information only from the 100 Block of Egg & Butter Road.

May 26

-Info – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

May 28

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

May 29

-Info – information only – DHR report from the 22000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

May 30

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.

-Info – information only – property damage from the 400 Block of East College Street.

-Theft of property from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-FTA – failure to display insurance, FTA – driving while revoked and switched tag from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

May 31

-Info – information only – found property from Old Highway 25 West.

Helena

April 28

-Nuisance violation from Chestnut Forest Drive.

May 28

-Property damage from the 4100 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1200 Block of Southwind Drive.

-Low speed vehicle city ordiance violation from Braelinn Parkway at Saint Patrick Place North.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and property damage from Highway 95.

May 30

-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Way.

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Helena.

-Burglary first degree and arson second degree from the 300 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harasment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2800 Block of North Drive.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and negotiating worthless negotiable instrument from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

May 31

-Missing person from Dearing Downs Drive.

-Disorderly conduct and public intoxication from White Cottage Road.

-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Parc Lane.

June 1

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and harassment.

-Burglary third degree from 3rd Street.

-Nuisance violation from Native Dancer Drive.

June 2

-Miscellaneous from Helena Police Department.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

June 4

-Domestic violence third degree – assault from the 100 Block of Clearview Road.

Montevallo

June 1

-Knowing that he does not have the consent of the owner from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was a 2006 Ford Mustang valued at $3,000.

June 2

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from Main Street (other/unknown). Stolen was a check in the amount of $35 valued at $35.

June 3

-Fraud – identity theft from Hidden Court (other/unknown). Stolen was personal account information valued at $0.

June 4

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Park Drive Orr Park (other/unknown). Stolen was a Motorola phone valued at $500.

Pelham

May 15

-Public assist from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Chandalar Place Drive.

-Theft from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 South.

-Criminal mischief from Green Park South.

May 16

-Forgery from Pelham Parkway.

May 17

-Bomb threat from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Court Way.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Suspicious person/situation from Dalton Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Road.

May 18

-Burglary from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Kings Crest Lane.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road.

-Harassment from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Highway 11.

May 19

-Juvenile runaway from Huntmaster Lane.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Green Park South.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Indian Landing Road.

-Property damage from Drivers Way.

May 20

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 South.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Helena Road.

-Sex offense from Pelham.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

May 21

-Overdose from Yeager Parkway.

-Suspicious person/situation from Haddington DL.

-Domestic violence from Canterbury Road.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

May 22

-Theft from Metro Parkway.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Civil dispute from Lee Street.

May 23

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cobblestone Terrace.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Identity theft from Industrial Park Drive.

-Supplement from Admin Drive.

-Extra patrol from Meadow View Circle.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Kinross Cove.

May 24

-Agency assist from Meadow View Circle.

-Public assist from Meadowview Drive.

-Missing person from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Applegate Court.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from King Valley Street.

May 25

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Identity theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Harassment from Admin Drive.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Burglary from Old Montgomery Highway.

May 26

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Indian Hills Road.

-Harassment from LB Road.

-Civil dispute from Hayesbury Court.

May 27

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Property damage from Hidden creek Parkway.

-Recovered vehicle from Drivers Way.

-Juvenile runaway from Indian Lake Lane.

May 28

-Criminal mischief from Cobblestone Terrace.

-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

May 29

-Property damage from Mallard Point Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Big Mountain Circle.

-Harassment from High Ridge Trace.

May 30

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Assault from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Business Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

May 31

-Miscellaneous from Strathaven Road.

-Fraud from Strathaven Lane.

-Fraud from Strathaven Road.

June 1

-Lost property from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.

June 2

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 north bound.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Valleydale Road.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Stratford Circle.

June 3

-Property damage from Cahaba Manor Trail.

-Civil dispute from Oliver Street.

June 4

-Supplement from Admin Drive.

-Rape from Pelham.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

June 5

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Highway 33.