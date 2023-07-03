Municipal police reports for April 28-June 5
Published 1:07 pm Monday, July 3, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 28-June 5:
Alabaster
May 29
-Public intoxication from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Lost property from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise baseball glove; Rawlings valued at $299.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Arrowhead Trace.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Domestic violence – third degree from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 200 Block of Kent Stone Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.
May 30
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was automobiles; blue Mercedes Benz; GLC300 valued at $0.
-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of King James Drive.
May 31
-Information only from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a handgun.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Harvest Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $6,000.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Mountain Parkway (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $106.59.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $2,000.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).
-Violating drivers license restrictions from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Cedar Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Brentwood Drive.
June 1
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Amberley Woods Drive (residence/home).
June 2
-Domestic violence – third degree and harassing communications from the 1200 Block of 6th Avenue NW (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (other/unknown). Damaged was a TV (TCL Roku, 42 inch), kitchen table, two patio chairs and assorted dishes valued at $740.
-Failure to comply with court orders from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $134.47.
-Alias warrant (speeding) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Possession of a forged instrument second degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was other counterfeit $100 bills valued at $0. Stolen was merchandise valued at $747.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-Operating vehicle with expired tag and expired license from the 1020 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (restaurant).
-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $321.76.
June 3
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and safe keeping from Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana/blunt and firearms valued at $350.
-Failure to comply with court orders from Highway 52.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Kent Dairy Road and Norris Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 9 grams of marijuana and a bong.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $169.98.
-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Park Road (park/playground). Damaged was recreational/sports equipment; basketball goals valued at $1.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Ironwood Circle.
June 4
-Possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication from the 100000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics; 8 grams of marijuana.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Wagon Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a brick column/mailbox valued at $500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $114.96.
-Information only from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).
-Alias warrant FTA driving while suspended from the 39400 Block of Highway 25, Harpersville.
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of 4th Avenue NW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $313.48.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
Calera
May 15
-Agency assist – miscellaneous from the 19000 Block of 9th Street.
-Voyeurism 1st degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
May 16
-Information only – domestic incident from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Harassment and harassing communications from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Incident from the 3500 Block of Highway 31.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65.
-Missing person – juvenile – run away juvenile from the 1100 Block fo Savannah Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
May 17
-MVC from the 1500 Block of Highway 20.
-Incident – property dispute from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Incident from the 700 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.
May 18
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-Harassment from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Shepherds Cove.
May 19
-Attempted suicide from the 6000 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Missing person – juvenile from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 41.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and forgery second degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – from residence, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 2200 BLock of Highway 84.
-Property damage – private property from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Shepherds Cove.
May 20
-Animal bite – miscellaneous and permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Ridgecrest Road.
-Theft of property third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
May 21
-MVC from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property second and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Harassment from the 100 bLock of Shepherds Cove.
-Missing person – juvenile – runaway juvenile from the 300 Block of Kendrick Farm Road.
May 22
-Theft third degree from the 9100 Block fo Highway 25.
-Criminal trespass second from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Bedford Circle.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
-Death investigation from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.
-Incident from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.
-Incident – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
May 23
-Death investigation from the 1100 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4800 Block of Smokey Road.
-Domestic violence third harassment from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Apricot Lane.
May 24
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.
-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 100 BLock of Briarfield Lane.
May 25
-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 800 Block of Daventry Lane.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 800 Block of 10th Street.
May 26
-Notice of trespass from the 8200 Block of Highway 25.
-Missing person – juvenile – runaway juvenile from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Harassment from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft fourth from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist – recovering stolen property from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
May 27
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 15600 Block of Highway 25.
May 28
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Highway 89.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
May 29
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Calera.
May 30
-MVC from the 200 Block of Weather Vane Road.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Missing person – juvenile – runaway juvenile from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
May 31
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.
-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Information only – dog housed from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Property damage from the 900 Block of Daventry Trail.
June 1
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 22.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Drug overdoes – miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Highway 304.
June 2
-MVC from Interstate 65.
-Notice of trespass from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 200 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 500 Block of Southern Hills Drive.
June 3
-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Shady Hills Circle.
June 4
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.
Columbiana
May 1
-Info – domestic violence investigation from the 300 Block of Alabama Highway 70.
-DI – death investigation from the 200 Block of Buie Road.
-SI – school incident – intentional striking and touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Domestic – harassment – family and harassment from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
May 2
-POM 2 possession of marijuana from the 700 Block of Alabama Highway 70.
-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – intentional striking and touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of East College Street.
May 3
-Harassment from the 200 Block of East College Street.
-FTA – driving while revoked from Industrial Park Road and Highway 25.
May 4
-Methamphetamine – possess from the 30 Block of Mizzell ROad.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – intentional striking and touching from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
May 5
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – information only – missing dog from the 50 Block of Ellis Drive.
May 6
-Public intoxication and trespass warning – information only from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
May 7
-Runaway juvenile from the 800 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
May 8
-Domestic – coercion (simple assault) from the 200 Block of Pinehill Drive.
May 9
-SI – school incident – theft of property from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-UPOCS – possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of North Main Street.
May 10
-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-FTA – operating vehicle without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – information only – juvenile overdose from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.
May 11
-SI – school incident – assault from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – profanity toward a school board employee from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property and burglary first degree from the 20 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
May 12
-Info – information only – trespass warning issued from the 300 Block of West College Street.
May 14
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-Theft of property third degree from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
May 15
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
May 16
-FTA – public intoxication, escape and ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of Egg & Butter Road.
May 17
-HC harassing communications from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-SI – school incident – fighting and striking an SCBOE from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – fight from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Info – domestic complaint from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
-SI – school incident – inciting a fight from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-HC harassing communications from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
May 18
-SI – school incident – misuse of nonprescription meds and possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape (THC) from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft from auto, FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit cards, theft of property 2nd – credit/debit card and theft of property 4th from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Theft – from residence, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Myrtle Street.
May 19
-SI – school incident – assault from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 100 Block of Myrtle Street.
May 21
-Info – information only – property damage from the 200 Block of East College Street.
May 22
-Info – information only from the 24000 Block of Highway 25.
-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.
May 23
-Info – information only – trespass warning from the 200 Block of West College Street.
May 24
-SI – school incident – misuse/abuse of electronic device from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
May 25
-SI – school incident – hindering class IV investigation from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Domestic violence – 3rd (assault) third or subsequent conviction, POM 2 possession of marijuana, CT enters/remains in/on premises and info – information only from the 100 Block of Egg & Butter Road.
May 26
-Info – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
May 28
-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
May 29
-Info – information only – DHR report from the 22000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
May 30
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-SSA – safe streets act from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.
-Info – information only – property damage from the 400 Block of East College Street.
-Theft of property from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-FTA – failure to display insurance, FTA – driving while revoked and switched tag from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
May 31
-Info – information only – found property from Old Highway 25 West.
Helena
April 28
-Nuisance violation from Chestnut Forest Drive.
May 28
-Property damage from the 4100 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1200 Block of Southwind Drive.
-Low speed vehicle city ordiance violation from Braelinn Parkway at Saint Patrick Place North.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and property damage from Highway 95.
May 30
-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Way.
-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Helena.
-Burglary first degree and arson second degree from the 300 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harasment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2800 Block of North Drive.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and negotiating worthless negotiable instrument from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.
May 31
-Missing person from Dearing Downs Drive.
-Disorderly conduct and public intoxication from White Cottage Road.
-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Parc Lane.
June 1
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and harassment.
-Burglary third degree from 3rd Street.
-Nuisance violation from Native Dancer Drive.
June 2
-Miscellaneous from Helena Police Department.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.
June 4
-Domestic violence third degree – assault from the 100 Block of Clearview Road.
Montevallo
June 1
-Knowing that he does not have the consent of the owner from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was a 2006 Ford Mustang valued at $3,000.
June 2
-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from Main Street (other/unknown). Stolen was a check in the amount of $35 valued at $35.
June 3
-Fraud – identity theft from Hidden Court (other/unknown). Stolen was personal account information valued at $0.
June 4
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Park Drive Orr Park (other/unknown). Stolen was a Motorola phone valued at $500.
Pelham
May 15
-Public assist from Admin Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Chandalar Place Drive.
-Theft from Helena Road.
-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 South.
-Criminal mischief from Green Park South.
May 16
-Forgery from Pelham Parkway.
May 17
-Bomb threat from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Court Way.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Suspicious person/situation from Dalton Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Helena Road.
May 18
-Burglary from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Kings Crest Lane.
-Property damage from Valleydale Road.
-Harassment from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Highway 11.
May 19
-Juvenile runaway from Huntmaster Lane.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Green Park South.
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Indian Landing Road.
-Property damage from Drivers Way.
May 20
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 South.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Helena Road.
-Sex offense from Pelham.
-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
May 21
-Overdose from Yeager Parkway.
-Suspicious person/situation from Haddington DL.
-Domestic violence from Canterbury Road.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
May 22
-Theft from Metro Parkway.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Civil dispute from Lee Street.
May 23
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cobblestone Terrace.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Admin Drive.
-Identity theft from Industrial Park Drive.
-Supplement from Admin Drive.
-Extra patrol from Meadow View Circle.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Kinross Cove.
May 24
-Agency assist from Meadow View Circle.
-Public assist from Meadowview Drive.
-Missing person from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Applegate Court.
-Property damage from Admin Drive.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from King Valley Street.
May 25
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Identity theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
-Harassment from Admin Drive.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
-Burglary from Old Montgomery Highway.
May 26
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Indian Hills Road.
-Harassment from LB Road.
-Civil dispute from Hayesbury Court.
May 27
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Property damage from Hidden creek Parkway.
-Recovered vehicle from Drivers Way.
-Juvenile runaway from Indian Lake Lane.
May 28
-Criminal mischief from Cobblestone Terrace.
-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
May 29
-Property damage from Mallard Point Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Big Mountain Circle.
-Harassment from High Ridge Trace.
May 30
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Assault from Admin Drive.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Business Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
May 31
-Miscellaneous from Strathaven Road.
-Fraud from Strathaven Lane.
-Fraud from Strathaven Road.
June 1
-Lost property from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.
-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.
June 2
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 north bound.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Valleydale Road.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Stratford Circle.
June 3
-Property damage from Cahaba Manor Trail.
-Civil dispute from Oliver Street.
June 4
-Supplement from Admin Drive.
-Rape from Pelham.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
June 5
-Lost property from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Highway 33.