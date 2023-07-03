Municipal police reports for June 5-11 Published 1:29 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 5-11:

Alabaster

June 5

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Redwood Drive (residence/home). Damaged were household goods, consumable goods and drugs/narcotics valued at $385.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Tahiti Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Alias warrant FTA theft of property 4th from the 16400 Block of Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was recreational/sports equipment valued at $150.

-Alias warrant FTA child restraint from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242.

-Fraud – identity theft form the 200 Block of Makena Way (residence/home).

-Drug trafficking from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility). Recovered was Oxycodone pills 50 count.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Shelby West Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was other/red lift ramps valued at $3,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 130 Block of Kentwood Way (residence/home). Stolen was a black and white hoodie valued at $80.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle form the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a gold 2003 Honda Accord valued at $5,000.

-Obstructing justice using a false identity from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown).

-Information only and trespassing notice from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).

-Lost property from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

June 6

-Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.14 grams of Cocaine.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was money, brown purses/handbags/wallets and an Alabama driver’s license valued at $110.

-Stalking – 2nd degree from the 200 Block of Forest Village Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 2nd Street NE (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a vehicle; white Chevy Traverse LS valued at $1.

-Theft of property second degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems, Coco Chanel perfumes, rings, earrings, plates, rug and dehumidifier valued at $2,545.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW (cyberspace). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Property damage from Highway 31 and Shady Acres Road. Damaged were four tires and rims valued at $1.

-Information only from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238. Damaged was a black police brushguard valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive (residence/home).

-Alias (pass stopped school bus) from the 2000 Block of Vlaleydale Road, Hoover.

June 7

-Capias warrant (child support) from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home).

-Attempt to commit murder and robbery first degree from the 1100 Block fo 1st Street South (convenience store). Stolen was money valued at $1.

-Alias warrant from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories – trailer valued at $2,850.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (other/unknown).

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Stolen was negotiable instruments valued at $1,400.

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way. Recovered was money valued at $101.75.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Wixford Trace (Residence/home). Stolen were credit/debit cards – Regions valued at $5,000.

-Alias warrant (operating vehicle without insurance) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.

June 8

-Obstructing justice using a false identity from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW (bank/savings and loan). Stolen and recovered were identity documents; social security cards valued at $0.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of Barkley Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane.

-Property damage from Simmsville Road and 5th Avenue SE.

-Assault third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a back door (walk thru glass) valued at $450.

June 9

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Blue Springs Place (residence/home).

-Information only form the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $180.43.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $210.

-Failure to redeliver hired vehicle; service of written demand from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was automobiles; blue Nissan Sentra valued at $1.

-Theft of property 4th – shoplifting and trespassing notice form the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store; department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $462.75.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Fox Valley Drive (residence/home).

June 10

-Domestic incident form the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; grey Honda Civic valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was a rear bumper, trunk and tail light.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles; white Kia Forte valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $34.90.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen were two diamond wedding bands, engagement ring, diamond engagement ring valued at $14,299.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were clothes valued at $138.99.

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

June 11

-FTA theft of property 4th degree from Highway 280 East and Sterlingwood Drive, Birmingham (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 1000 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 700 Block 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

Helena

June 6

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from South Shades Road at Glen Gate Drive.

-Intimidating a witness from the 100 Block of Clearview Road.

June 7

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 West at Brook Drive.

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Higwhay 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer, minor in consumption of alcohol and causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children from Cahaba Club Drive.

June 8

-Miscellaneous from Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Damage to city property from South Shades Crest Road.

June 9

-Domestic violence third harassment from River Crest Lane.

-Harassment from the 1800 Block of Sunnybrook Lane.

-Property damage from the Publix Parking Lot.

-Assault third degree from Sunnybrook Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Hillsboro Parkway and Highway 52.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Roy Court.

June 10

-Harassment from Oakleaf Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Wynwood Drive.

Montevallo

June 7

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage).

-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – from yards, $500 or less from Valley Street (other/unknown). Stolen was an Amazon Echo Dot valued at $50. Damaged was a hairdryer and four window screens valued at $260.

June 8

-Property damage from Samford Street (highway/street). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $200.

June 9

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief and burglary – burglary 3rd, domestic violence from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a window valued at $150.

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less and damaged property – criminal mischief from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a jar of money valued at $50. Damaged was a women’s bra and family photos valued at $300.

Pelham

June 8

-Fraud from the 300 Block of Applegate Parkway (specialty store). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.