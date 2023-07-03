Municipal police reports for May 21-31 Published 12:34 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments from April 28 and May 21-31:

Alabaster

May 23

-Information only from U.S. Highway 31 North at Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Douglas Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods and 6.75 grams of marijuana valued at $53.48.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Acorn Circle (residence/home).

-Theft of property 2nd from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen was general donated merchandise valued at $1,895.

May 24

-Driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 and minor in consumption of alcohol from Highway 119 at 1st Avenue (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1400 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a Stihl blower and Stihl pole saw valued at $1,300.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen were clothes valued at $3,020.

-Bench warrant from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 500 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (construction site). Stolen were automobiles; white GMC Sierra 1500 valued at $20,000.

-Missing person from the 7800 Block of Highway 17.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North.

-Harassment and reckless driving from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

May 25

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen were Bounty paper towels, 128oz Tide laundry detergent, Budlight beer, Michelob Ultra beer, Budlight Platinum beer, Corona beer and Budweiser beer valued at $151.78.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged were structures – public/community valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $138.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen were consumable goods valued at $55.97.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Douglas Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Missing person from the 400 Block of Windsor Court.

May 26

-Information only and trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (restaurant). Stolen and recovered was money valued at $2.

-Information only from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 241 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassment from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of Amberly Woods Drive (residence/home).

May 27

-Domestic violence 2nd: criminal mischief 1st from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club). Recovered was a grey folding pocket knife. Damaged was a 2001 Ford F-550 paint and tires valued at $10,000.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1000 Block of 1st Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Failure to comply with court order and FTA improper lane usage from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., Birmingham.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.

-Information only from Highway 31 and Merry Fox Farms Road. Recovered was a DUI specimen kit.

May 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 and Cedar Grove Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias driving while suspended from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was a Schwinn mountain bike valued at $348.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.

May 29

-Driving under the influence combined substance and ignition interlock misdemeanor from the 200 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Helena

April 28

-Nuisance violation from Chestnut Forest Drive.

May 21

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from Village Place.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and discharge firearm in city limits (air rifle).

May 22

-Harassment from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Domestic Incident from Brook Forest Circle.

May 23

-Miscellaneous from Highway 13.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52.

May 24

-Trespass warning from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

-Harassment from Highway 261.

May 25

-Death investigation from the 6000 Block of Woodvale Circle.

-Interference with custody from ShoresideLane.

-Harassment and menacing from the 2700 Block of Oakleaf Circle.

May 26

-Miscellaneous from Wyndham Parkway.

-Damage to city property from the intersection of Crosshaven Drive and Green Valley Road, Vestavia Hills.

-Bail jumping second degree from Helena Police Department.

-Harassment from the 8400 Block of Shoreside Lane.

-Fraud – identity theft from Highway 13.

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from County Road 52 East at County Road 95.

May 27

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 58.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Baronne Street.

Montevallo

May 22

-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from County Road 22 (parking lot/garage). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.40 grams and a wooden box with glass pipe containing drug residue valued at $21.

May 25

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Highway 25 (other/unknown).

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).

May 26

-Assault – simple assault from Oxford Circle (residence/home).

-Assault – simple assault from Oxford Circle (residence/home).

May 27

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 or less from Hidden Valley Drive (bank). Stolen was a Dollar General gift card valued at $300.

May 28

-Burglary – non-residence – force from Valley Street (restaurant). Stolen was a blue iPhone 12 with purple case valued at $770.

May 30

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Salem Woods Drive (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 3.5 grams; 2 small bags of marijuana valued at $100.

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Valley Street (residence/home). Damaged were dining room items valued at $35.

May 31

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from Main Street (bank). Stolen were forged checks valued at $21,522.