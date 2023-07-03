Shelby Baptist Medical Center’s Prayer Garden sees new look Published 12:40 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Thanks to a generous grant, the Shelby Baptist Medical Center’s Prayer Garden has received a landscaping refresh and dedication.

The Shelby Baptist Medical Center recently received approximately $15,000 from the Baptist Health Foundation for a refresh of the hospital’s prayer garden.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Baptist Health Foundation for their generosity in helping us update this important space,” said Holly Dean, CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center. “Our prayer garden is a sacred space for patients and hospital staff alike, so we are thrilled to see it growing and thriving.”

The refresh included updating and adding pavers for increased accessibility as well as adding and replacing floral arrangements, the addition of a brand-new cross at the rear of the garden and installation of new outdoor furniture.

“The prayer garden offers a place for Shelby Baptist Medical Center patients and employees to retreat to and seek peace during challenging times,” said David McKinney, Brookwood Baptist Health communications manager. “It is a space that is open to all, and like Shelby’s chapels, is a spiritual retreat within the hospital’s walls.”

The garden was originally founded and dedicated by Shelby Baptist Medical Center volunteers and was opened to the public on April 4, 2007.