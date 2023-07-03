Sheriff’s reports from May 11-18 Published 12:20 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 11-18:

May 11

-Property damage from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover. A 2021 GMC Acadia was damaged.

May 12

-Assault, menacing from the 100 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Moore Street at Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Incident from Alabama 25 North at Spearman Street, Wilsonville. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Grand Slam Drive at Chelsea Sports Complex, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, burglary from the 3000 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham. A wallet, $400 in cash, various credit/debit cards and identity documents were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, burglary from the 3000 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham. A yellow backpack with lingerie valued at $300, backpack with miscellaneous clothing valued at $350, VIctoria’s Secret handbag and matching wallet valued at $150, Vera Bradley jewelry box and contents valued at $300 and a bottle of wine valued at $30 were stolen.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Shelby County 223, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Griffin Corporate Drive, Chelsea. A 2007 Chevy Silverado valued at $25,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 13, Helena.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

May 13

-Incident from the 1800 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Davis Hawkins Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 200 block of Autumn Drive, Vincent. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country Touring minivan was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3800 block of Shelby County 331, Columbiana.

-Child in need of supervision (CHINS) from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 3300 block of Sunny Meadows Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Altadena South Way, Hoover.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Altadena South Way, Birmingham. A door and door frame sustained $250 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Hoover. Suspected crack cocaine (approximately 0.35 gram), cut straw with white substance, and suspected meth (approximately 0.77 gram) were confiscated.

May 14

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 22, Calera. Meth (approximately 0.5 gram) in a clear plastic bag was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 43 and Alabama 25, Vandiver. A clear crystal substance that tested positive for meth (approximately 1.7 grams) in a clear plastic bag was confiscated.

-Incident from New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

-Incident from Summerhill Drive, Columbiana.

-Recovered property from 16th Street at 19th Place, Calera. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was recovered.

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. A residential door with glass was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 13000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Synthetic marijuana (approximately 2.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A bag of crystal meth (1.4 grams) and a glass meth pipe were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9800 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A Husqvarnna riding lawn mower was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville. A wallet and contents, cell phone SIM card and a $10 bill were reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville. A $20 bill was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville. An electronic charging block was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville. Six Hot Wheels cars and a Lego were reported.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 8500 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A photo of the victims’ injury was recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A glass jar of marijuana and a pipe with residue were confiscated.

May 15

-Harassment from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment, unlawful imprisonment from the 130 block of Thompson Road, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of School Street, Wilsonville at Wilsonville Elementary School. An S&W Glock 23 and 40-caliber handgun were listed.

-Assault from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Chevy Impala windshield sustained $400 in damages.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass from the railroad crossing on Mimosa Road, Leeds. Sixty pieces of scrap metal were recovered.

-Open container from the 100 block of Hunter’s Lane, Vandiver. A clear bottle containing Aristocrat Royal Vodka was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief, harassing communications from the 100 block of Blackberry Hollow, Wilsonville. A 2016 Nissan Sentra S sustained $300 in damages.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 12500 block of Shelby County 41 North, Leeds.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 block of West College Street, Columbiana. A vial containing crystal meth (less than 1 gram), four plastic bags containing crystal meth (5.1 grams total), a plastic bag containing marijuana (2.1 grams) and a meth pipe, weed pipe and digital scale, all with drug residue, were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Siegel Select, the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

May 16

-Property damage from Shelby County 9 and Newsome Road, Wilsonville. A 2023 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Glenda’s Way, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. Two clear plastic baggies containing suspected spice (approximately 24 grams), a clear plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana (2.8 grams), eight miscellaneous pills, two pipes for smoking narcotics, a digital scale and a grinder with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Glenda’s Way, Montevallo.

-Assault third degree from in front of Building 7 of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 251, Montevallo. An iPhone 12 valued at $300 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Double Oak Park, Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A clear bag with an off-white substance and a needle with clear liquid were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Sycamore Road, Columbiana. A 2001 Ford F-250 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Park Crossing Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from Madison at Shoal Run, Birmingham.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wellsville, Ala.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from School Road, Shelby.

May 17

-Missing person from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Escape, resisting arrest from the 0 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 40 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Identity theft, forgery from Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A tower bluetooth speaker valued at $10 was stolen.

-Missing person from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Garland Court, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Buckhorn Cove, Birmingham. Clothing items in a DHL delivery valued at $215 and two Amazon boxes containing house items valued at $125 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Mimosa Road, Dunnavant. Various jewelry items were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 4100 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (7.90 grams), glass pipe with residue, a scale and a metal grinder were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Hindering prosecution from the 0 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

May 18

-Incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A Ruger AR-15 and a 40-round PMAG with 32 5.56 rounds were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-CHINS from the 5000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Hardy Lane, Vincent. $1,400 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the area of Valleydale Road and Hillandell Drive, Birmingham. A 2007 Infiniti G35 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Home repair fraud from the 1800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 18000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. Residence utilities and utility connections were damaged.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A folded white paper containing a white powdery substance (0.3 gram) and five pieces of paper with writing on them (0.4 gram) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Assault third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.