Sheriff’s reports from May 19-25 Published 12:58 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 19-25:

May 19

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 119 at Lee Branch Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 5400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A TV sustained $100 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Simmons Drive, Chelsea. An Apple Air Tag was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. An unknown amount of Clonazepam was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham. An Apple iPhone 11 valued at $600, iPhone SE valued at $600 and various credit cards were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham. $150 in cash was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 80 block of Daffodil Road, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1600 block of U.S. 231, Vincent.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 87, Calera.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Calumet Drive, Birmingham.

May 20

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A small baggie containing a white powdery substance (approximately 0.4 gram) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 8000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Burglary from the 1300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest from the 1300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A clear baggie containing meth (approximately 10.5 grams) and a clear baggie containing marijuana (2.5 grams) were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 700 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A front door was kicked in and sustained $200 in damages.

May 21

-DUI-alcohol from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A 2003 Ford Expedition was stolen. Paperwork for the purchase of a 2012 Mustang, a Visa debit card, Master debit card and Walther CCP .380 auto case (firearm) were recovered.

-Harassment from the 1300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 0 block of Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo. A Sig Sauer SP2022 valued at $600 was stolen.

-Violation of a protection order from the 5000 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Magnolia Drive, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 300 block of Magnolia Drive, Maylene. A 2010 Chevy Camaro 2LT was damaged.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 2800 block of Greystone Commercial Boulevard, Birmingham. A glass meth pipe with narcotics residue was confiscated.

May 22

-Public intoxication from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident-tow in from the 10600 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Incident from the 7700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 1996 Chevy Corvette was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 1600 block of Tara Drive, Columbiana.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. Blue pills with the letter “M” (suspected Oxycodone) (approximately 2 grams), suspected marijuana (11.9 grams), approximately 100 to 200 clear plastic baggies, a Nokia smartphone, an iPhone and a blue lanyard with keys and key chains were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 4700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Property damage from Shelby County 10 at Shelby County 270, Montevallo. A 2019 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Cruelty to animals (two counts) from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A clear plastic bag containing a white powder identified as methamphetamine (approximately 1.1 grams) and three medical type syringes used for injecting narcotics were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 300 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent. A plastic baggie containing white powder (meth), a baggie containing marijuana, two used glass pipes containing white residue and a knife were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 300 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent. A baggie containing marijuana, silver knife and a black knife were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Cahaba Valley Road and Indian Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A torn plastic bag containing crystal meth (1.1 grams) and a plastic bag containing marijuana (4.5 grams) were confiscated.

-Community notification violation from the 100 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham. A tip jar was stolen from a food truck (value between $50 and $100).

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Two golden watches valued at $1,000, a gold chain valued at $300, gold ring valued at $150, gold earrings valued at $200 and $12,000 in $100 dollar bills were stolen.

-Incident from the 5650 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Middle School.

May 23

-Incident from the 5650 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Middle School.

-Assault third degree from a field in Mt Laurel near Double Oak Community Church.

-Fire investigation from the 300 block of McClure Drive, Wilsonville. Various woodworking tools, various hand power tools, miscellaneous items (coolers, chemicals, lumber, etc.) and a large aluminum storage building were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 East and Knox Street, Harpersville. A white cake THC vape pen and LSD mushrooms (approximately 9.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white crystal-like substance presumed to be meth (approximately 9.5 grams), a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana in a glass jar (7 grams) and two homemade marijuana pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10 block of Brantleyville Court, Maylene.

-Agency assist-stolen vehicle recovery from the 200 block of Savannah Club Drive, Calera. A 2011 Nissan Titan XE was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 2800 block of Shelby County 109, Wilsonville. A garage door sustained $600 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

May 24

-DUI-alcohol from the 4000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2013 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Riverview Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 97, Columbiana.

May 25

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of LB Road, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. Crystal rock-like substances believed to be methamphetamine (0.9 gram) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 21-mile marker of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A 2017 Mercedes Benz C-Class was damaged.

-Incident from Rainey Alley, Wilton.

-Incident from the 2000 block of River View Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Oak Tree Drive, Birmingham. A total of 294 dog ear fence boards valued at $1,450 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 5000 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham. An Avadian Credit Union debit card valued at $212 was stolen.

-Incident from the 10600 block of Old Highway 280 at Franklin Paint and Body, Chelsea. A 2018 Infiniti QX60 was damaged.

-Sexual abuse from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Chelsea.

-Incident from the 500 block of Kincaid Cove Lane, Odenville, Ala.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Shelby County 343, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous from the 1800 block of Evergreen Road, Springville, Ala.

-Incident from the 6200 block of Farley Court, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.