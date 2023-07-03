Sheriff’s reports from May 26-June 1 Published 1:21 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 26-June 1:

May 26

-Drug paraphernalia from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A dollar bill with residue was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 1800 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence by strangulation, harassment from Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Lot 13, Maylene. Five 5-foot sheets of tin roofing valued at $500 and four .75” tong and groove decking valued at $320 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 Building of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 52, Helena.

-Violation of a court order from the 300 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 81 near Pear Tree Lane, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6200 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

May 27

-DUI from Hamiltons Place and Shelby County 466.

-DUI from Shelby County 24 and Smokey Road, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A bottle of Amlodipine (106 pills), $89 of change and bills, wallet with ID, six 40-caliber rounds, Glock back plate, earbuds, die, key chain, cards, a black backpack, Discover card, Alabama driver’s license and various cards were recovered.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Red Hawk Road, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Clydebank Circle, Birmingham.

-Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. Suspected marijuana (1.6 grams) and a scale were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

May 28

-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton. A Samsung cell phone was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Tattersall Boulevard, Hoover. Marijuana (12.5 grams), a pipe, Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen tablets (2.4 grams) and an unknown substance, two round light brown tablets with imprint NM (4.9 grams) were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 57000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 22 at Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 900 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic incident from Valentine Trail, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Eagle Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 60 Unit 56, Vincent. Two pictures of the victim’s injuries were reported.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A Honda CB300R valued at $4,200 was stolen.

May 29

-Agency assist from U.S. 280 and Brasher Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white crystal substance testing positive for methamphetamine (approximately 4.82 grams) and a glass water bong were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena. A pool cover sustained $600 in damages, and interior wiring and outlets sustained $400 in damages.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 9600 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A glass pipe was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Olmsted Street, Birmingham.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 51. Marijuana (7 grams) valued at $20 and a Glock 23 40-caliber firearm valued at $400 were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from Grant Street, Wilton.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 466 East, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 3200 block of Kiltie Lane, Birmingham.

-False reporting to law enforcement from the 3200 block of Kiltie Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 70 block of Virginia Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 13600 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

May 30

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4300 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. Four white Lortab pills in a contact lens case (approximately 1.6 grams) and three blue Xanax pills in a plastic bag (0.8 gram) were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Oakmont Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Alabama 25, Brierfield. Two power poles and a powerline guidewire were broken.

-Incident from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51 at Smith Forest Products, Sterrett. A Georgia correctional release ID card, Credit Karma credit card, six driver licenses, six Social Security cards and a Columbia wallet were recovered.

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Mayhall Drive, Calera. A Cherne vacuum pump valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Two clear plastic baggies containing suspected meth (1.1 grams and 1.5 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Miscellaneous checks, credit cards, bank statements and IDs for numerous people were confiscated.

-Incident from the 160 block of Branchwater Way, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville. A Stihl chainsaw valued at $400 was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Monaghan Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Thorn Berry Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of property third degree from Tractor Supply, 119 Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A $1 bill, Regions Bank Visa card, Marriott Platinum credit card, American Express credit card, Abbott Corporate MasterCard and South State (or Center State) Bank checkbook were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 800 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 800 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Incident from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

May 31

-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from the 11-mile marker of U.S. 280. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Goldilocks Lane, Maylene.

-Promoting prison contraband from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. Less than 1 gram of crystal meth was confiscated.

-Trespassing from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 300 block of Sunset Ridge, Bessemer.

-Identity theft from Bridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

June 1

-Criminal trespassing first degree from the 300 block of Longhorn Lane, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from Somerset Lane, Birmingham. Multiple rooms and contents were damaged by fire.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A Murray push lawn mower valued at $75, Husqvarna string trimmer valued at $150, Coleman 5-horsepower generator valued at $150 and Craftsman toolbox containing various hand tools valued at $200 were stolen.

-Harassment from U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 16300 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of El Camino Real, Chelsea.

-Resisting arrest from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-SORNA violation-failure to register from the 100 block of Brantleyville Lane, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Mountain View Drive, Wilsonville. Two large garbage cans were stolen.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.