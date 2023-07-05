Alabaster Fireworks Show finds success despite inclement weather Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Despite harsh conditions, local residents weathered the storm and enjoyed fireworks and festivities during Alabaster’s annual Fireworks Show.

Alabaster held its 2023 Fireworks Show on July 1 on the campus of Thompson High School located at 1921 Warrior Parkway.

“Our fireworks show went great this year, and we appreciate the city’s parks and recreation department for making the event such a success despite the inclement weather,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said.

This year’s festivities began at 6 p.m. and included a variety of games for children to enjoy in the kids zone as well as a variety of food trucks.

“We had a line of storms come through about an hour before the fireworks started at 9 p.m., so we had to shut the kids zone down a little earlier than planned,” Wagner said. “We had several food trucks out there as well, and we appreciate them staying throughout the event.”

Residents weathered the storm and were rewarded with the annual fireworks show later that evening.

“After the weather moved through, the fireworks show went off without a hitch and we had a great turnout,” Wagner said. “Thanks to everyone who came out and celebrated Independence Day with us.”

Those interested in learning more about events in Alabaster may visit its website at CityofAlabaster.com or its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabastercityhall.