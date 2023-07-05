Helena holds firework display to celebrate Fourth of July Published 10:49 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena recently held a large, extravagant fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday, July 3.

Helena City Councilmember Laura Joseph said that the rain did not stop anyone present from celebrating. Even through the rain, those in attendance came out and danced to the music playing and enjoyed the fireworks display.

“One of the things that got me, and I really thought was surprising was, it started raining, and everyone was in their cars,” Joseph said. “But, once the music started again, and the storm had passed through, everyone came back.”

Joseph said she admired how everyone gathered in different areas around Helena this year in order to get the best view of the fireworks.

“I loved the setup this year,” Joseph said. “We had people in the food court area, next to The Depot and The Caboose. Then, vendors on second, and the music and treats at the amphitheater. It made a nice little triangle for people to walk in between. Depending on what you needed to do or your family’s needs, there was something for everybody.”

Joseph said that everyone in attendance seemed to be enjoying the event and having a great time and that events like this often serve as a wonderful source of community for residents.

“I think everybody had a big time,” Joseph said. “We had people out dancing and just enjoying the fireworks with their friends and family. It’s great. I love the way our community comes together to celebrate this holiday.”

There were many fireworks strewn across in the sky with a variety of colors and shapes, some larger than others and some more subtle, but the show was met with cheers and applause by those in attendance.

“I loved the show this year,” Joseph said. “Every year, it gets better and better.”