Man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park

Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Jeremy Bartalez, 21, was swimming at Oak Mountain State Park beach when he began struggling and drowned. (File)

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Jeremy Bartalez, 21, was swimming with his girlfriend at an Oak Mountain State Park beach when he began struggling and drowned.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans said that Bartalez was transported to Shelby Medical Center alive, but later died from the effects of being submerged in the water.

“Both him and his girlfriend had to be rescued,” Evans said. “He was under for about 30 minutes before they found him.”

Evans said the Pelham Dive Team found him submerged under the water, and the girlfriend of Bartalez survived after being rescued.

Bartalez suffered from too much fluid in his lungs as well as an anoxic brain injury.

Evans said Bartalez was pronounced dead at 11:44 p.m. on July 3. Bartalez came into the hospital around 12:45 in the afternoon.

