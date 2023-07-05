Marine Patrol rescues locals after Shelby boat fire Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol responded to distressed boaters on June 24 after a vessel caught fire.

On June 24, members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol assisted in the rescuing of distressed boaters in the area of the Shelby boat ramp on County Road 400.

The boaters’ vessel had caught fire due to an unforeseen mechanical issue. The boat became fully engulfed in flames, and the passengers were forced to abandon the vessel. A total of six adults and two children were forced into the water.

Shelby County Marine Patrol deputies assisted in pulling passengers from the water and shuttling them to safety. Shelby County deputies then assisted fire personnel in extinguishing the on-board fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.

“Incidents such as this are reminders to maintain an adequate amount of life preservers, on-board fire extinguishers and other necessary safety equipment,” read an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.