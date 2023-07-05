Two declared dead in fiery car crash in Alabaster

Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Noah Wortham

Two people were killed Tuesday, July 4 in a fiery car crash in Alabaster. The victims have been identified as Phillip Town, 34, of Birmingham and Megan Talentino, 36, of Alabaster. (File)

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Two people were killed on Tuesday, July 4 in a fiery car crash in Alabaster.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victims of the accident as Phillip Town, 34, of Birmingham and Megan Talentino, 36, of Alabaster.

The accident occurred at the 1500 block of Smokey Road in Alabaster and only one vehicle was involved.

The Alabaster Police Department received a call around 7:15 p.m. of a reckless driver on Smokey Road and at 7:20 p.m., there was another call of a vehicle on fire. When officers arrive on the scene, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

There were two fatalities at the site of the accident with one male ejected from the vehicle and a woman found inside the vehicle.

The Alabaster Fire Department arrived on the scene around 7:30. According to Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love, there was severe damage to the vehicle and it was on fire when the fire department arrived. After the fire was extinguished, a female was found dead inside the vehicle.

