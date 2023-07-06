Spain Park’s Chase Kyes qualifies for both U.S. Amateur and Junior Amateur Published 10:39 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Fresh off his successful season with Spain Park in 2023, Chase Kyes will compete for two of golf’s most prestigious tournaments later this summer at the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur.

Kyes qualified for the U.S. Amateur on Wednesday, July 5 at Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi by finishing in the top four in the qualifying tournament.

Kyes finished tied for second at 12-under-par, behind only Sebastian Moss from Houston at 15-under-par.

Kyes shot 15 birdies across both rounds to score 66 on both rounds. He did not record a bogey across his entire second round, and his five-under-par score on the front nine in the second round was first among all competitors.

He finished three shots above the cutline to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, which will be held at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado and Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado from August 14-20.

Kyes will compete in two rounds of stroke play at the Colorado Golf Club to make the top 64 and avoid the cutline. If he advances, he will play in a 64-golfer match play bracket at Cherry Hills Country Club to be crowned the champion.

The winner will automatically qualify for the 2024 US Open and Open Championship and likely receive an invitation to play in The Masters. Previous winners include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Kyes’ achievement follows his qualification to the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur. He earned his spot on June 28 at the Birmingham Country Club.

Kyes finished tied for third at the local Junior Amateur qualifying tournament with a score of two-under-par.

The top four advanced to the Junior Amateur, and Kyes shot a 69 to finish two shots above the cutline to qualify.

The U.S. Junior Amateur will take place from July 24-29 at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina. All qualifiers had to be younger than 19. If Kyes wins, he will receive an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No.2 if he remains an amateur, as well as the 2024 U.S. Amateur.

Kyes won the individual 7A state title in May with a nine-under par 69 at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National. He set new state records for the lowest scoring average at 68.2 and the lowest 36-hole total with his 131 score at the David Miller Memorial on February 20-21.

Kyes shot under-par in 12 of his 14 rounds, which tied Robby Shelton’s state record for most rounds under par. Kyes also won six of the nine tournaments that he competed in during the 2023 season.

Kyes earned a spot on the Shelby County All-Sports First Team for his accomplishments this year.