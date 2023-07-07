UM announces new appointments to Board of Trustees Published 10:34 am Friday, July 7, 2023

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo has announced two new additions to its Board of Trustees.

On June 6, UM announced that Judge Matt Fridy has been appointed to the UM Board of Trustees.

Firdy was appointed to the UM Board of Trustees by Gov. Kay Ivey, and he will begin his 12-year term in May 2023.

Fridy graduated from UM with honors, earning a degree in history in 1998. After earning a degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, he served a one-year federal clerkship for U.S. District Judge Edwin Nelson and later joined a Birmingham law firm where his practice focused on constitutional law, appellate litigation and agricultural law.

In 2014, Fridy was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives for District 73, which included parts of Montevallo, Alabaster, Pelham and Helena. He was reelected in 2018 and resigned in 2020 upon his election to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Fridy previously served as an adjunct professor of business law at UM. He is a member of the Supreme Court’s Standing Committee on the Alabama Rules of Appellate Procedure, a Fellow of the Alabama Law Foundation and a member of the Federalist Society. Fridy and his wife Kimberly, a pharmacist, live in Pelham and have five children—Jack, Beth, Cate, Emily and Caroline Mae. They attend Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Montevallo, where Fridy serves as an elder on the Session.

Gov. Ivey also appointed Anita McDaniel Brueck to the UM Board of Trustees and she will begin her 12-year term in May 2023.

Brueck, who graduated from UM with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1977, worked in the property insurance claims business for 41 years up until her retirement in 2018. She and her husband, Alan “Buddy” Brueck, started ClaimSouth in 1985, and in 1991 they sold it to a subsidiary of SwissRe.

The Bruecks then moved to Chicago to open an office, serving multi-national insurers specializing in Fortune 500 and Global 1000 programs for property and business income. They would spend the next 23 years with Sedgwick Claims Management Services.

In her time at UM, Brueck was a member of Phi Mu sorority and was actively involved in College Night. She now funds the Anita McDaniel Brueck ’77 Endowed Scholarship for Phi Mu Members. She and her husband have two daughters, Amy and Becca.