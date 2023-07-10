City provides update on Alabaster Boulevard repaving Published 12:14 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Phase one on the repaving of Alabaster Boulevard has been completed and the contractor started phase two of the project on Monday, July 10.

Phase one’s foundation repairs on Alabaster Boulevard have been completed, and work has begun on phase two of the project which closes Alabaster Boulevard from Progress Boulevard to just past Westwood Baptist Church through late August.

During this time, drivers will still be able to reach Westwood Baptist Church from the Weatherly/Ballantrae side of Alabaster Boulevard.

“Once they’re done with phase two they’ll move directly into phase three, which will go all the way to Weatherly Club Drive,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “That work will necessitate the closure of Alabaster Boulevard to through traffic until mid-October.

Once phase two is complete, the contractor will move to phase three, which will last from late August to Oct. 15, meaning Alabaster Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from July 10 through Oct. 15.

“However, once the project is done, it will provide a smooth drive that will be a far cry from the roller coaster ride it was for many years,” Wagner said.

The bid for the Alabaster Boulevard Paving Project was awarded to Massey Asphalt Paving LLC in the amount of $7,051,382.50 during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on April 24.

“This is basically a total rebuild of the entire road,” City Administrator Brian Binzer said. “Basically, taking the humps out of the areas, pulling out some materials in the dirt that are not holding up as well (and) replacing that with new dirt and totally repaving the road. It’s going to be pretty much a brand-new road when it’s all said and done.”

The Alabaster Boulevard Paving Project is one mile long and stretches from Weatherly Club Drive down to the Jim ‘N Nick’s in the promenade. The project was previously projected to finish up before the end of the year.