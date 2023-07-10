Patriots Park to open in late July Published 11:03 am Monday, July 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster’s new Patriots Park is nearing completion and is tentatively planned to open later this month.

The finishing touches are being made to Alabaster’s new Patriot’s Park, and the city plans to tentatively hold a grand opening around the last week of July.

“We should be able to open that park to the public a little later this month,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “It’s looking great, and we can’t wait to celebrate the grand opening of this much-needed park in the north end of Alabaster.”

Since the park is not yet completed, it is still considered an active construction site while the contractor finishes a few final items, and the park is closed to the public until it is finished.

“It is beautiful,” Alabaster City Councilmember Sophie Martin said. “We have pickle ball courts, walking trails (and) playground equipment. If you have been by there, we really encourage you to go by because it is going to be a beautiful new park.”

The new Patriots Park is located off Industrial Road, and the city will provide a date for its grand ceremony at a later date.

New traffic lights are also coming soon to Patriots Park as well as Veterans Park.

“The residents’ safety is at the forefront of the city, and so, adding these new traffic lights will not only improve traffic flow at both of these areas but will also improve travel safety,” Martin said. “We are really looking forward to those coming to both Veterans Park and the new Patriots Park.”

Mayor Scott Brakefield shared that both traffic lights have to go through full-scale engineering.

The light at Patriots Park has to be approved by the county since Industrial Road is a county road and Veterans Park has to go through the Alabama Department of Transportation since it is on a state highway.

The city’s goal is to have both lights operational by the end of this year.