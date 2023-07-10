Pelham community rallies together for Pelham officer hit by drunk driver Published 11:51 am Monday, July 10, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Many in the community including the Pelham Walmart, the Birmingham Bulls and public figure Noah Galloway have come together to rally for a Pelham police officer who was hit by a drunk driver. Funds have been raised via GoFundMe.

Public figure Noah Galloway took to Facebook to speak about his experience with officer Elizabeth Minter and what a bright, wonderful person she is. Galloway is currently using his Facebook platform to call others into action and donate to assist with Minter’s medical bills.

“Calling on my amazing social media community,” Galloway said. “I have an urgent request that I hope you can help with. It’s about my very close friend, Elizabeth, whom I’ve known for years. She’s the little sister of my dear friend Justin, with whom I served in Iraq.”

Galloway has been featured on Men’s Health magazine and currently has 146,000 followers on Facebook. He has used this extensive following to tell Minter’s story.

“Elizabeth has been through so much, facing struggles and hardships that would break most people,” Galloway said. “But she’s proven time and again that she’s made of steel, rising stronger each time. Recently, she accomplished a major milestone by becoming a Pelham Police Officer, a testament to her bravery and dedication.”

Galloway said that the line of work police officers are in is often one that comes with inevitable risks. Minter made the posts bringing light to Minter’s grave situation on Sunday, July 1.

“Unfortunately, as we all know, police officers face inherent risks in their line of duty,” Galloway said. “While directing traffic following a horrific head-on collision caused by a drunk driver on the interstate, Elizabeth was struck by yet another drunk driver. She’s currently in the ICU at UAB, fighting for her life.”

Minter is a mother of three, and Galloway said in the Facebook post that these three children rely on Minter. Her commitment to her children has been reiterated constantly by those who knew her.

“A GoFundMe account has been created to help ease the financial burden her family is facing during this challenging time,” Galloway said. “You can find the link to the GoFundMe campaign in the comments below. Your donations, no matter how big or small, will make a tremendous difference in Elizabeth’s recovery and in providing for her children’s well-being.”

Galloway said that is those reading his Facebook post are unable to contribute financially, he hopes that they will pray for Minter and her family.

“If you’re unable to contribute financially, I ask that you keep Elizabeth and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” Galloway said. “Your positive energy and support mean the world to them. Let’s come together as a community, showing our love and compassion, and remind Elizabeth and her children that they’re not alone in this battle. I’m incredibly grateful for each and every one of you who can lend a helping hand or offer words of encouragement. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for being a part of this journey with Elizabeth and her family. Together, we can make a difference.

In response to the love and support that the family received, they released this statement to the public about the love and support that was given to them in this time of struggle.

“We are grateful Elizabeth is here with us after what happened to her on July 1,” the family said. “Not only did it impact her life greatly, but it also impacted her family, friends, and her fellow first responders, who she considers to be brothers and sisters.”

Minter’s family said Elizabeth’s injuries are severe, but they are hopeful she will heal with rest, physical therapy and a lot of hard work. They said she has a long road ahead of her, but she is a fighter.

“Elizabeth and our entire family are deeply humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes that have been sent from people all over the country,” the family of Minter said.

Minter’s family said the financial contributions are immensely appreciated and will ensure that her children are taken care of while she is recovering.

“We want to thank the Pelham Police Department for all of its support in navigating this extremely difficult time,” they said.

Additionally, Walmart Super Center in Pelham has set up a table at the entrance of Walmart for citizens to write notes and well wishes to Minter and her family. The Pelham Police Department thanked Walmart via Facebook for their tribute to Officer Minter.

The local hockey team Birmingham Bulls raffled off an autographed Stefan Brucato, game-worn jersey with 100 percent of the proceeds to be donated to Officer Minter’s medical fund

Many local organizations have shown an outpour of love and support for Minter. The community has surrounded Minter and embraced her family in this time of tribulation, showing that there is joy and hope for those suffering.