SCT announces “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” cast Published 3:16 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – South City Theatre just announced the cast for their production of “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming,” which is due to premiere on July 14. So far, seven members of the cast have been announced on Facebook.

Micheal Wilbanks is set to reprise his role as Reverend Mervyn Ogelthorpe. Wilbanks has starred in several South City Theatre productions and has served as SCT’s box office manager. When not on stage, he works as a teacher for gifted students at Thompson Middle School.

Clint Nelville will also be reprising a role, once again showcasing his musical skills as Stanely Sanders. SCT fans may remember Nelville from his performances in past productions like “The Music Man” and “Bye, Bye Birdie.”

Amy Self will once again portray Miss Maud. Self has previously worked behind the scenes on productions of “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” and “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Clause.” On stage fans will remember Self in “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Smoke on the Mountain.”

Nancy Estes is set to play June Sanders Ogelthorpe, and it will be her first time in the role. Her past SCT productions include “Design for Murder,” “Proof,” “Dixie Swim Club,” “Plaza Suite” and “Mama Won’t Fly.”

Jess Smyly will be back on stage for the first time since 2022 and will portray Denise Sanders. Her last performance with SCT was back in December when she performed in “A (Not So) Retro Christmas.”

Rhonda Ray, an original cast member from SCT’s production of “Smoke on the Mountain” four years ago, is set to return as Miss Myrtle. She will be commuting from Fairhope for her performances.

Birmingham native John Allen Bankenson will be performing musical accompaniment for the play. Bankenson has previously served as Music Director for a number of productions, including “The Book of Merman,” “The Hundred Dresses” and “Bunnicula.”

Rehearsals for “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” are said to be going very well, and the final production will include gospel, bluegrass and hilarity.

The play will be performed Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, then Friday July 21 at Alabaster First Methodist, Saturday, July 22 at First Christian Church before returning to Alabaster First Methodist on Saturday, July 22. All of the performances, except for the last, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The final show will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.