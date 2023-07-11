Alabaster proposes noise reduction resolution, approves rezoning Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster set a public hearing regarding noise reduction in the city and approved the rezoning of various properties within the city during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, July 10.

Alabaster council set a hearing for Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m. to repeal and replace Section 24-6 of the Alabaster Code of Ordinances and to create Section 6-26 relating to excessive or unreasonable noise.

“The city council did decide to revisit our noise reduction ordinance that (are) in place,” Sophie Martin said. “This just comes from comments and complaints over time from residents of the city.”

The proposed resolution sets quiet time from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., addresses fireworks on New Year’s Eve and addresses loud mufflers on vehicles as well as starting yard work before 7 a.m. The proposed resolution also affects live neighborhood bands.

The Alabaster City Council held a public hearing during the meeting for the rezoning of property at 590 14th Avenue Southwest from B-3 (Business Community District) to I (Institution District). The property under consideration is set to be used by the Birmingham Community Deaf Church.

Phyllis Bolena, a representative from the organization, came and spoke in favor of the rezoning. She explained that the Birmingham Community Deaf Church not only gives a place for the hearing impaired to have church but also provides educational opportunities for affected adults and family members to learn sign language.

“We are also grateful to this group because they are going to bring a lot of services and opportunities for those who are deaf and hearing impaired,” Martin said.

After the public hearing was concluded, the city council unanimously approved the rezoning.

The city council also approved a resolution authorizing the application and acceptance of a National Endowment for the Arts Grant to install three StoryWalks within the city at Heroes Park, located off Butler Road with two others located at Creekview Elementary School and Meadowview Elementary School in the amount of $10,000 with a $10,000 city match.

“These are displays that have a progressive reading of the story and help children learn reading skills,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said. “They are installed outside so, hopefully it will get kids outside and interested in reading as well.”

