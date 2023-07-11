Pelham provides update on splash pad, work on Amphitheater Road Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council provided an update on the splash pad, discussed the work being done on amphitheater road and the potential rezoning of several properties in the city during a regularly scheduled meeting on July 10.

Back in March, the city council unanimously voted for the manufacturing and installation of a splash pad at Pelham City Park. The originally stated goal was for the splash pad to open this summer.

“The splash pad and new bathrooms will be ready this month except for the painting,” City Manager Gretchen DiFante said. “We relied on the Shelby County team; had we not had that, we wouldn’t be opening it this year. We are grateful to Shelby County.”

The city council also discussed the work on Amphitheatre Road to widen it, another project announced in March.

“Work has begun on the far eastern portion of Amphitheatre Road,” DiFante said. “The annual paving contract work begins next week. The city will post a schedule, and contractors will notify impacted residents immediately.”

The city council also heard petitions for rezoning several properties in the city.

The first of these proposals was Ordinance 135-255, which desires to change a Lot in the Grande Vista subdivision from an M-1 (light industrial district) to a B-2 (MGeneral Commercial district). The proposal was reviewed by the council but no final decisions were made.

A public hearing was also held to discuss possibly rezoning a MX-C (Mixed Use Housing District) to an R-G (Gardenhome Residential District). The proposal was put forth by the property’s owner Louise Ann Purdue Devers, who uses the property primarily for short-term rentals. Devers brought attention to the property because she wishes to bring attention to her use of the property for rentals and to ensure that she abides by city zoning legislation.

The council made no decisions on rezoning Devers property but thanked her for being honest and bringing it to their attention.

In other news, the Pelham City Council also approved the following: