Pelham Senior Center to host football players on July 20 Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM– This month’s senior center luncheon will be extra special as football players and cheerleaders from Pelham high school will be in attendance.

The cookout-style lunch will be served from 12-12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The event will also include interactive games with the football players and cheer demonstrations from the cheerleaders.

“There is excitement on both sides,” said Katie Augsburger, senior center coordinator. “The seniors are excited to see and meet the football players and cheerleaders they cheer for on Friday nights. Having an opportunity to personally meet the head football coach and be able to ask questions about his plan for the year and the growth of the football program is also really exciting for them.”

The mission of the Pelham Senior Center is to provide opportunities for individuals 55 and older living in Pelham and Shelby County to improve their talents, enrich their minds, give service in the community, develop meaningful friendships and help maintain physical health through community partnership and engagement. Forming close relationships between members of the senior center with students from local schools is one of the ways they can create a high level of community engagement.

“We believe in building and bringing our community together,” Augsburger said. “When we have an opportunity to bring two different generations together, we know there will be a positive impact.”

This is the first time the senior center is putting on this event, but there is already interest in doing it again next year.

“We would love to see this continue and be an annual tradition before the kickoff of the football season,” Augsburger said. “This is the first time we’re putting on the event, and we believe it’ll lead to more innovative programs together.”

The event is due to have a large turnout, as 70 members have registered to attend, and there is already an extensive waiting list for seniors. Members of the Pelham Senior Center staff, Pelham Recreation Center and Pelham Racquet Club staff will help by grilling the food and assembling plates.

“We are blessed to have active adults over 55 in our community that love to try new things and are always welcome to guests at the center,” Augsburger said.