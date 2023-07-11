Westwood completes ‘Stellar’ 2023 VBS week Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Westwood Baptist Church campus was humming with activity in June as hundreds of children attended the church’s 2023 Vacation Bible School.

With this year’s VBS theme “Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light,” Westwood hosted 481 children from 5K-6th grade for Bible study, crafts and other activities throughout the week of June 12-16.

“Everything was stellar,” Families Pastor Ric Callahan said. “The worship, crafts, recreation, missions emphasis, and even the snacks were fun. Bible study classes were taught by incredibly creative teachers, and kids had a blast with their friends learning about Jesus.”

This year, Westwood’s VBS attendees gave $3,400 in offerings for community missions, Callahan said.

In addition to church staff members, 125 adult leaders served during the week.

Next on the church’s schedule are two separate summer camps for kids and family outings at the park, Callahan said.

“VBS gives our church an opportunity to impact our world for Christ,” he said. “This year, 74 kids gave their lives to Jesus. To God be all glory.”

For more information about upcoming events, or to learn more about the church, visit Gowestwood.org or follow Westwood Baptist Church on Facebook and Twitter.