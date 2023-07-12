Addi Draiss talks Helena softball following another successful season Published 10:47 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

What do you enjoy most about the sport of softball?

I enjoy the friendships I have made through the sport and the lessons it has taught me.

What first got you interested in playing the sport?

At the time I was a gymnast but I wasn’t very good so I decided to try softball because my brother was playing baseball.

Outside of softball, what other sports or activities do you enjoy? Why do you enjoy them?

Outside of softball, I play volleyball for the high school and I enjoy reading when I get the chance. Volleyball is very fast-paced which I enjoy and reading is something I like to do when I’m bored.

What is special about the Helena program, from the dominance in middle school to the success of state tournament runs in high school?

One factor that contributes to our success is just the talent that everyone has on the team. We don’t really have a weak spot. Another factor is that we are all so close as a group and we treat each other like we’re family. We know that if we compete together we will have much more success than we would if we tried to compete individually for ourselves.

Mark Sanders is set to take over the head coaching job at the high school now after so much success in middle school. How exciting is that for you?

I’m super excited to be led by him next year and I think I speak for everyone else when I say that. He’s an amazing coach but he’s an even better person.

You’re currently playing travel ball across the country this summer, what is that like and how much fun is it playing the sport you love in so many different places?

I enjoy playing in so many different places because there is so much competition everywhere you go. It’s so rewarding in the end because I get to play against some of the best teams in the nation.

What drives you to want to compete on a daily basis?

Knowing that the work I put in today is going to help me out in the future. Nothing is going to be handed to me so I have to earn it.