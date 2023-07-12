Arrest reports from June 11-19 Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 11-19:

Alabaster

June 12

-Iceberk Bu Cave, Jr., 19, of Helena, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Cedric Lamar Dunn, 33, of Bessemer, alias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd).

June 13

-Vinton David Barton, 46, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

June 15

-Travayana Alease Cole, 29, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

June 16

-Glenn Alan Campbell, 39, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

June 17

-Kelvin James Moore, 52, of Centerpoint, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

June 18

-Lewis Leonard Simpson, Jr., 44, of Thorsby, alias/theft of property 4th.

-Bradley Evan Dalton, 33, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (speeding 25 MPH over limit).

Helena

June 11

-Bradley Keith Peck, 38, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-Timothy Stowers, Jr., 36, arrest prior to requisition.

June 13

-Walter Arnold Cranford, 49, bail jumping second degree.

June 15

-Rodney D. Gildersleeve, 46, failure to appear.

-Marie Nichols Caton, 59, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

June 11

-Joseph Scott Majors, 24, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 13

-Camille Mariegrace Hazen, 29, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POMe 2 possession of marijuana.

June 14

-Eddie Bernard Billingsley, 22, of Birmingham, menacing – simple assault.

June 16

-Edward Grant Cordes, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Samuel Legrant Shepherd, 23, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

June 18

-Juan De La Cruz Sandoval Nolasco, 23, of Hoover, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 19

-Freddrious Pernell Hurth, 21, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

June 11

-Tiara Etheridge Bradford, 26, of Leeds, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Jacob Wheelock, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

June 12

-Roneisha Seals, 35, of Birmingham, criminal mischief in the third degree – damaged property.

-Roneisha Seals, 35, of Birmingham, criminal mischief in the third degree – damaged property.

-Melanie Madrid Moran, 19, of Hoover, traffic – speeding.

-Cristopher Flores Garcia, 19, of Pelham, traffic – tinted windows and traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Ismael Gonzalez, 40, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Noah Cooley, 37, of Moody, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

June 13

-David Martinez Rios, 20, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffi c- ILU improper lane usage.

-William Boykin, 42, of Camden, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and ignition interlock devices.

June 14

-Manuel Mosqueda Zavala, 29, of Pelham, criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains.

-Perez Boyd, 42, of Vestavia Hills, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

June 15

-Tristan Elmore, 26, of Deatsville, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

June 16

-Luis Alcantara, 21, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

June 17

-Maria Gilbert, 43, of Birmingham, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Harry Bicksler, 60, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.