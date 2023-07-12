Arrest reports from June 18-27 Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 18-27:

Alabaster

June 19

-Ian Benjamin Jones, 25, of Clanton, FTA: failure to register vehicle.

June 20

-Willie C. Knight, 64, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Heather Renea Lawley Gilbert, 35, of Montevallo, FTA: driving while suspended license.

-Amanda Marie Sturgill, 40, of Jemison, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.

-Alexis Tyronica Prewitt, 22, of Maylene, public lewdness.

-Ashley Nichole Killingsworth, 36, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and violation of a court order.

-Chrishaun Omarion Lingashi, 18, of Montevallo, robbery first degree.

-Jaxson Jarel Carter, 18, of Hoover, robbery first degree.

-Willie C. Knight, 64, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Jaden Omar Wright, 19, of Alabaster, robbery first degree.

June 22

-Ashley Ann Green, 38, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Skie Dawn Hanel, 31, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

June 23

-Brian Scott Roggensack, 31, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree (harassment).

-Deldrick Tynell Jenkins, 33, of Fort Deposit, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Kamron Akia Evans, 30, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

June 24

-Raul Carrera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Sergio Ascencio Alvizo, 24, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, alias warrant – driving without obtaining drivers license and capias warrant – improper location tv viewer.

-Piero Alessandro Salazar, 22, of Alabaster, FTA – driving while license suspended, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.

June 25

-Michael Edward Harmon, 36, of Pell City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Christopher Michael Hudson, 34, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Mark Bernard Jones, 47, of Birmingham, failing to appear (traffic) driving while revoked.

-Ariana Ramos, 28, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Helena

June 18

-Benito Medina Gumecindo, 45, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kyle Jordan Harris, V, 32, possession of marijuana second degree.

June 21

-Michael Brandon McKenzie, 36, public intoxication.

June 22

-Jeremiah Keith Coney, 20, possession of marijuana second degree.

June 23

-Michael tyler Kimbrel, 28, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

June 22

-Matthew Norman Leonard, 34, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

June 23

-DeAndre Javontay Jones, 26, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

June 24

-Minervo Roque Sanchez, 55, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 26

-Dakota William Shaner, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Tony Richey, 55, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 27

-Amy Renee Simmons, 49, of Calera, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

June 18

-Randall Nalls, 41, of Birmingham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray and resisting arrest.

-Aubrey Webb, 60, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

June 19

-Shanna Cashatt, 40, of Helena, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Krystal Watson, 49, of Calera, menacing – assault – intimidation (voice).

June 20

-Nannette Foster, 34, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic and obstructing justice using a false identity.

-Landon Carter, 20, of Pelham, traffic – fail stop sign.

-Raymond White, 30, of Pensacola, Fla., traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Ashton Rogers, 31, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Taylor Strickland, 28, of Trussville, traffic – speed – no workers – construction zone.

-Katrina Hinkle, 48, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-James Reid, 28, of Pelham, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

June 21

-Mohamed Sow, 31, of Brewster, NY, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – DOWSOR driving on wrong side of road.

-Chad Parker, 45, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Abel Boyzo Perez, 50, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

June 22

-Michael Allbritton, 41, of Pelham, traffic – inoperable brake lights and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Jordan Swingle, 27, of Jasper, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

June 23

-Matthew Sims, 54, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and traffic – FDL failure to dim lights.

-Lindsey Coleman, 32, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Joseph Baldwin, 75, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

June 24

-Luis Sorto-Caseres, 24, of Pelham, robbery in the third degree – purse snatching, theft.

-Melvin Steib, 62, of Grady, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – follow to close.

-Jerry Burkhalter, 45, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, improper lane change and traffic – failure to signal.