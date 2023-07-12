Arrest reports from June 18-27
Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 18-27:
Alabaster
June 19
-Ian Benjamin Jones, 25, of Clanton, FTA: failure to register vehicle.
June 20
-Willie C. Knight, 64, of Pelham, alias warrant.
-Heather Renea Lawley Gilbert, 35, of Montevallo, FTA: driving while suspended license.
-Amanda Marie Sturgill, 40, of Jemison, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.
-Alexis Tyronica Prewitt, 22, of Maylene, public lewdness.
-Ashley Nichole Killingsworth, 36, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and violation of a court order.
-Chrishaun Omarion Lingashi, 18, of Montevallo, robbery first degree.
-Jaxson Jarel Carter, 18, of Hoover, robbery first degree.
-Willie C. Knight, 64, of Pelham, alias warrant.
-Jaden Omar Wright, 19, of Alabaster, robbery first degree.
June 22
-Ashley Ann Green, 38, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Skie Dawn Hanel, 31, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
June 23
-Brian Scott Roggensack, 31, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree (harassment).
-Deldrick Tynell Jenkins, 33, of Fort Deposit, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Kamron Akia Evans, 30, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
June 24
-Raul Carrera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Sergio Ascencio Alvizo, 24, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, alias warrant – driving without obtaining drivers license and capias warrant – improper location tv viewer.
-Piero Alessandro Salazar, 22, of Alabaster, FTA – driving while license suspended, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – operating vehicle without insurance.
June 25
-Michael Edward Harmon, 36, of Pell City, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Christopher Michael Hudson, 34, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Mark Bernard Jones, 47, of Birmingham, failing to appear (traffic) driving while revoked.
-Ariana Ramos, 28, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Helena
June 18
-Benito Medina Gumecindo, 45, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kyle Jordan Harris, V, 32, possession of marijuana second degree.
June 21
-Michael Brandon McKenzie, 36, public intoxication.
June 22
-Jeremiah Keith Coney, 20, possession of marijuana second degree.
June 23
-Michael tyler Kimbrel, 28, bail jumping second degree.
Montevallo
June 22
-Matthew Norman Leonard, 34, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
June 23
-DeAndre Javontay Jones, 26, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
June 24
-Minervo Roque Sanchez, 55, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
June 26
-Dakota William Shaner, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Tony Richey, 55, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
June 27
-Amy Renee Simmons, 49, of Calera, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Pelham
June 18
-Randall Nalls, 41, of Birmingham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray and resisting arrest.
-Randall Nalls, 41, of Birmingham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray and resisting arrest.
-Aubrey Webb, 60, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
June 19
-Shanna Cashatt, 40, of Helena, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Krystal Watson, 49, of Calera, menacing – assault – intimidation (voice).
June 20
-Nannette Foster, 34, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic and obstructing justice using a false identity.
-Landon Carter, 20, of Pelham, traffic – fail stop sign.
-Raymond White, 30, of Pensacola, Fla., traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Ashton Rogers, 31, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Taylor Strickland, 28, of Trussville, traffic – speed – no workers – construction zone.
-Katrina Hinkle, 48, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-James Reid, 28, of Pelham, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
June 21
-Mohamed Sow, 31, of Brewster, NY, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – DOWSOR driving on wrong side of road.
-Chad Parker, 45, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Abel Boyzo Perez, 50, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
June 22
-Michael Allbritton, 41, of Pelham, traffic – inoperable brake lights and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Jordan Swingle, 27, of Jasper, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
June 23
-Matthew Sims, 54, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and traffic – FDL failure to dim lights.
-Lindsey Coleman, 32, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Joseph Baldwin, 75, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
June 24
-Luis Sorto-Caseres, 24, of Pelham, robbery in the third degree – purse snatching, theft.
-Melvin Steib, 62, of Grady, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – follow to close.
-Jerry Burkhalter, 45, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, improper lane change and traffic – failure to signal.