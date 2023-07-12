Brenda Gantt is coming to Shelby County to benefit CASA Published 10:08 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

BETH CHAPMAN | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Cooking phenomenon and internet sensation Brenda Gantt is coming to Columbiana for an autograph party and lunch to benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and to help abused and neglected children of Shelby County.

The event will be Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Grand Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana. The first 100 people to purchase tickets will receive a free “Farming Feeds Alabama” cookbook valued at $49.95. Early birds will also have their names entered in a drawing to win a chance to sit with Brenda at lunch that day.

“I am excited to visit Shelby County to help raise money for abused and neglected children,” Gantt said. “Children are our most precious resource, and we must always work to ensure they have a safe and permanent home. CASA does that, and I am proud to support its efforts.”

Tickets for the lunch and the autograph party are $50. For $100 participants will have lunch and be photographed with Gantt. Tables with reserved seating for 8 (no photos) are $500. Reserved seating for 8 (with photos) and prioritized autographs are $1,000.

Gantt will share her story, words of wisdom and advice with the audience. Following lunch, Gantt will sign autographs for all attendees. It is B.Y.O.B.—bring your own book)—one per person please.

CASA is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. It also teaches parenting classes and provides supervised visitations for children who might not get to see their parents otherwise. The visits take place at the Patricia M. Smith CASA House in Columbiana.

“Having Brenda Gantt’s support of our cause means the world to us,” said Beth Chapman, CASA of Shelby County executive director. “Her influence is widespread, and we hope to raise much needed funds from this event with her help.”

To purchase tickets for the event, visit Casaofshelbycounty.org/event/. For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer visit Casaofshelbycounty.org or call 205-243-8753.