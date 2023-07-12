Chelsea awards grant to middle school, approves public gathering restrictions Published 11:57 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Chelsea City Council awarded education grant funds to Chelsea Middle School and approved a new ordinance that establishes public gathering restrictions during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

During the meeting, the council approved the awarding of $13,050 in grant funds to Chelsea Middle School for an IXL software subscription.

A second reading of proposed Ordinance 2023-07-11-986 was held during the meeting and was subsequently passed. The ordinance in question establishes public gathering restrictions.

The council also approved a resolution to authorize a one-time retiree bonus to two individuals who have retired from working for the city of Chelsea.

“We have two people that have retired from the city of Chelsea, and Gov. Ivey signed act 2023-107 into law to give us the opportunity to reward those retirees, and that’s what this resolution was about,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “Thank you, council, for approving that for these two families.”

Chelsea approved a resolution to accept proposal for Managed IT Services.

“The reason we’re accepting a proposal for Managed IT Services is we have been under the umbrella of Shelby County, Alabama ever since the city’s inception,” Picklesimer said. “They have handled our IT services for us for a fee, and they are going to pull in and only manage their own IT services after Oct. 1, so we were in a position where we needed to hire an IT service provider, and that’s what this resolution is about.”

In other news, the Chelsea City Council